New Aprilia SR GT 125cc ADV Scooter Debuts At EICMA 2021

Aprilia SR GT is expected to go on sale in select international markets, launch in India remains uncertain as of now

While adventure bikes in recent years have turned out to be the new blue-eyed boys in the global motorcycling community, it is time for scooter lovers to get a taste of adventure as well. At the ongoing edition of EICMA, a couple of ADV scooters made their maiden appearance, the most prominent of all being a 350cc ADV scooter from Honda.

The list gets longer with Aprilia revealing not one but two adventure scooters at the biennial auto event. Unlike the ADV from Honda, the scooters from Aprilia are entry-level models and will serve a wider range of consumers. Called SR GT, the Italian brand has described the model as an ‘urban adventure scooter’.

Aprilia SR GT – Design

Starting with their design, the SR GT twins draw inspiration from other Aprilia models with a few elements borrowed from the SXR range. In true essence, SR GT is a Maxi scooter with an ADV-like stance. This translates to edgy styling with signature tri-LED headlights upfront on the apron.

Other typical ADV elements include a smoked windscreen on top of the apron and a front-heavy faired body. Like most Maxi scooters, SR GT doesn’t feature a flat floorboard with the transmission tunnel running down its spine. The silver-coloured footrests extend to double up as bash plates for undercarriage protection. The single-piece saddle provides lumbar support to the rider.

At rear, the flat tail section features a single-piece grab rail along with a sharp LED taillight. SR GT can be had in three colour options namely Aprilia Black, Street Grey and Infinity Blue. Those wanting even sportier paint schemes can opt for the more premium Sport trim which offers three different liveries like Street Grey, Red Raceway, and Street Gold.

To complement the sporty attire, SR GT gets a premium red-stitched seat cover along with the red alloy wheels. The alloys are shod with knobby dual-purpose tyres, commonly seen in adventure tourers to take on rough roads. In fact, a wide handlebar, increased ground clearance and long-travel suspension are all inspirations taken from contemporary ADVs.

Mechanical Specs

Underpinned by a double cradle chassis, the frame sits on 33mm telescopic forks upfront and twin shock absorbers at rear, both derived from Showa. Braking duties will be carried out by petal-shaped discs with 260mm and 220mm rotors at front and rear respectively. The SR GT twins ride on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels.

SR GT will be available in two derivatives- SR GT 125 and SR GT 200. The former is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine that pushes out 14.75 bhp at 8,750rpm and peak torque of 12Nm at 6,500rpm. The latter, on the other hand, features a 174cc, single-cylinder unit that kicks out 17.43 bhp at 8,500rpm and 16.5Nm at 7,000rpm. Both cooters tip the weighing scales at 144kg and 148kg respectively.