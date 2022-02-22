New Aprilia SR GT 200 Adventure Scooter Debuts

There are very remote chances of Aprilia launching the SR GT range in India anytime soon

Aprilia has launched its first adventure scooter in the form of the SR GT 200 in Japan. The SR GT range made its global debut at the last edition of EICMA held in Milan, Italy in November 2021. The SR GT range is available in two derivatives- 125 and 200, the latter being introduced in the Japanese market recently.

The scooter has been designed to take the beaten paths on occasions along with maintaining practicality for everyday commutes. Hence, it has been appropriately labelled as an ‘urban adventure scooter’. In line with its nature, SR GT has been equipped with a wider handlebar, long-travel suspension and block pattern tyres.

Aprilia SR GT200 – Design

Getting deeper into details, the design of SR GT is striking and draws inspiration from other Aprilia models with a few elements borrowed from the SXR range. In true essence, SR GT is a Maxi scooter with an ADV-like stance. This results in edgy styling with signature tri-LED headlights upfront on the apron.

It flaunts signature ADV elements like a smoked windscreen upfront and a heavily faired front panel. The excessive use of cuts and creases give the scooter an aggressive appearance.

Thanks to its Maxi-styling, a huge transmission tunnel is placed between the legs of the rider, giving him/her the experience of a motorcycle. A wide handlebar and slightly forward-set footpegs give the rider a comfortable riding posture.

The footpegs are bounded by silver-coloured panels which give it the impression of a metallic bash plate. A sharp-looking tail section with a chunky single-piece grab rail and a sharp upswept exhaust canister amplifies the sportiness of SR GT 200. Add to that a pair of coloured alloy wheels- black or red, bring enough attention to the scooter.

Distinctive graphics and a slender frame further accentuate the road presence of SR GT 200. Coming to features, SR GT is offered with full LED lighting, an LCD instrument cluster and an auto engine start/stop system. Aprilia offers the MIA connectivity tech as an optional add-on. It gets a 9-litre fuel tank capacity.

Hardware, Powertrain Specs

SR GT 200 is underpinned by a double-cradle frame that sits on 33mm telescopic forks upfront and twin shock absorbers at rear, both derived from Showa. Braking duties are handled by petal-shaped discs with 260mm and 220mm rotors at front and rear respectively. SR GT 200 rolls on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels which are shod with knobby dual-purpose off-road friendly tyres.

Powering the SR GT 200 is a 174cc, single-cylinder unit that kicks out 17.43 bhp at 8,500rpm and 16.5Nm at 7,000rpm. It is available in two variants- standard and Sport. The former is offered in three colour schemes- namely Aprilia Black, Street Grey and Infinity Blue. For racier paint options, buyers can opt for the Sport trim which is available in three different liveries like Street Grey, Red Raceway, and Street Gold.