New Aprilia SR160 First Batch Arrives At Dealer Showroom

Aprilia SR160 facelift is largely focused on cosmetic enhancements – most of the hardware is same as earlier

After launching middleweight motorcycles RS 660 and Tuono 660 in September, Aprilia is gearing up to introduce updated SR160. It is currently the highest capacity Aprilia scooter available in India.

Other scooters offered by the Italian manufacturer include SR125, Storm 125, SXR-125, and SXR-160. There’s a SR160 Race edition available as well, which gets special MotoGP inspired styling.

Updated Aprilia SR160 styling and features

Ahead of its launch, updated SR160 has started arriving at dealer showrooms. Latest images are credit to YouTube channel TorqueTV Live. Most of the changes have been introduced at the front, where the scooter gets a new V-shaped LED headlamp. It’s a single-beam unit in comparison to the dual-beam unit used in current model. Headlight assembly is now much broader and comes with integrated LED DRLs that are placed vertically.

Top cowl gets new grooves that ensure a proper face for the scooter. It is flanked by turn indicators, which are largely the same as earlier. Graphics have been updated across the front and side panels. The Italian connection can be seen with the green, white and red graphics on the front apron. In the current model, this styling feature is placed on the top cowl.

Another key update is that components like the front fender have carbon fibre finish. Other parts such as top cowl and some sections of side panels are wrapped in glossy finish. These changes ensure a sportier, premium look and feel for the scooter. At the rear, the scooter gets a single-piece pillion grab-rail. The existing model has split grab rails.

Twin pod semi-digital instrument console is expected to be the same as earlier. It is not certain if Aprilia will introduce new colour options for updated SR160. In its current form, the scooter is available in colour options of red, white, black, blue and grey.

Updated Aprilia SR160 engine and specs

There are unlikely to be any major changes to the scooter’s hardware. SR160 gets power from a 160.03 cc, air cooled, single cylinder, 3 valve, SOHC motor. It is capable of generating 10.86 hp of max power at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The scooter has telescopic front suspension and a monoshock unit at rear. Braking apparatus comprises 220mm disc at front and 140mm drum brake at rear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Aprilia SR160 measures 1985 mm in length, 806 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 1365 mm. It runs on 120/70 – 14-inch front and rear tubeless tyres. It weighs 122 kg and can carry 7 litres of fuel. As of now, Aprilia SR160 does not have any direct rival in the Indian market. With the updates, it is possible that new SR160 may witness a small price increase. The current model is available at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).