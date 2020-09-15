New Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Teased – Launch Next Month ?

Piaggio had showcased the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter back in February this year during the AutoExpo

Piaggio India, Aprilia’s parent company, has shared a teaser image of the upcoming SXR 160 on its social media platform. Earlier, the company’s Chairman and MD, Diego Graffi, during the launch of the Vespa Racing Sixties had stated that the much anticipated Aprilia SXR 160 is slated to launch later in November this year.

However, with the teaser shared, there might be a good chance that it be launched sooner than later – hopefully next month, in Oct 2020. The SXR 160 made its maiden appearance at the AutoExpo 2020 and created a lot of buzzes at that time. The scooter should have been launched much earlier but makers had to defer their plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Design & Features

Coming to the teaser, it shows the front end of the scooter which is very clear yet one can comprehend the overall design of it. The teaser distinctly shows that there are two separate units of headlights with C-shaped DRLs integrated onto them that make the scooter more stylish. Although the concept of DRL is seen more in cars and bikes, in this case, one will get to see a DRL with twin headlight setup in a scooter.

Talking about other elements associated with designing the Aprilia SXR 160, it gets a windscreen that is clearly visible on the teaser. From what we saw at the AutoExpo, it sports a noteworthy design with the LED lighting setup in the front apron. The scooter comes with a flat oversized seat, a black flyscreen, a flat footboard and a wide handlebar. The 12-inch alloy wheels surely enhance the sportiness.

When it comes to features it is equipped with a fully digital instrument console that offers essential readouts like speed, odometer trip meter, ABS status fuel-efficiency, etc. it is also expected to offer Bluetooth connectivity. The scooter will also have a USB port inside its illuminated under-seat storage.

Mechanical Details

The SXR 160 will draw its power from the same 160.03cc, three-valve, single-cylinder engine which is borrowed from its sibling- SR 160. This unit cranks out 11 bhp of power at 7,600rpm and 12 Nm at 6000rpm of peak torque. It will come married to a CVT gearbox. Suspension duties on the scooter are expected to be taken care of by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear.

Possible SXR 125

For the uninitiated, the SXR 160 is a maxi-scooter which is rather an unexplored segment of scooters in India. Currently, Suzuki Burgman 125 is the only maxi-scooter offered in the Indian market. Piaggio India also intends to launch a smaller version of SXR 160- the SXR 125 as stated during the AutoExpo this year.

SXR125 will be powered by a 125cc engine which will be borrowed from the Vespa 125cc scooters. One can expect the smaller SXR to arrive sometime late next year. As far as pricing is concerned, we can expect Piaggio to offer it at a price between Rs 1.15-1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).