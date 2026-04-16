New Ashok Leyland Dost CNG Twin Fuel Launch Price Rs 8.20 Lakh

Ashok Leyland has launched new Twin Fuel, CNG variants of Dost and Dost+ XL in India, expanding its Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) portfolio. Prices start from Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for Dost CNG Fuel, while Dost+ XL Twin Fuel is priced from Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Twin Fuel Tech – CNG + Petrol

The key highlight of these new variants is the Twin Fuel technology, aka CNG tech, which allows the vehicle to run on both CNG and petrol. Users can switch between the two fuels seamlessly, helping address range anxiety associated with CNG vehicles.

This setup enables operators to primarily use CNG for lower running costs, while petrol acts as a backup when CNG stations are not available. The system is designed to ensure uninterrupted operations, especially for long-distance or last-mile deliveries.

Payload And Range

Ashok Leyland Dost CNG offers a payload capacity of 1,218 kg and a driving range of around 400 km. It is equipped with a 120-litre CNG tank, along with a 5-litre petrol tank for backup. Dost+ XL CNG offers a higher payload capacity of 1,410 kg, along with a larger 148-litre CNG tank. Combined with a 5-litre petrol tank, it delivers a claimed range of up to 500 km.

Engine, Specs And Hardware

Powering the CNG Dost is a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder engine that delivers 45 hp on CNG and 40 hp on petrol, along with peak torque of 105 Nm (CNG) and 100 Nm (petrol). The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, designed to handle both city and load-carrying duties efficiently. The vehicle rides on parabolic leaf spring suspension at both ends, ensuring better load stability, while braking duties are handled by ventilated discs at the front and drum brakes at the rear.

It also gets power steering for ease of use in urban conditions. The CNG setup includes a 120-litre CNG tank (60+60 split) along with a 5-litre petrol tank, enabling a balanced mix of range and practicality. With a gross vehicle weight of 2,555 kg and payload capacity of 1,218 kg, Dost continues to focus on core strengths of durability and load-carrying efficiency.

Targeting Logistics And Small Businesses

These new CNG variants are aimed at urban and semi-urban logistics operators, last-mile delivery businesses and small enterprises. With rising fuel costs and increasing demand for cleaner mobility solutions, dual-fuel technology offers a practical balance between cost efficiency and operational flexibility.

With the launch of CNG Dost range, Ashok Leyland is further strengthening its presence in the LCV segment. The move aligns with the company’s focus on alternative fuel technologies and sustainable mobility solutions, while continuing to offer reliable products for commercial users.