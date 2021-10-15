New Ashok Leyland Ecomet STAR Launched – First Look

The new Ecomet STAR greatly reduces TAT (Turnaround Time) for the logistics sector and offers improved driver safety

The opening up of the economy following an ease in lockdown restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a spurt in demand in the ICV segment. Commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland has launched the new Ecomet STAR. Marking the expansion of the company’s product portfolio with this new product, the Ecomet STAR is upgraded with additional features in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment.

It will cater to the 11T – 16T GVW ICV segment and to the 5 and 6 cum tipper segment. It will support multiple applications of e-commerce, courier and parcel services, perishable agricultural produce, delivery of white goods and FMCG, etc.

The truck is designed to meet the needs of an emerging segment of buyers in the country. It comes with a 4 year/4,00,000 km warranty. E-comet STAR, available from 12ft to 24ft in CBC, FSD, DSD and HSD load body options, offers higher fuel efficiency, longer tyre life and service intervals while overall maintenance cost is lowered.

This leads to better TAT – Turnaround Time and best in class Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for fleet operators. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the new Ashok Leyland Ecomet Star in the video below by Sri Auto World.

Enhanced Driver Safety

Driver’s safety is also at a premium on board the E-comet STAR. It sports a complete front metal fascia, powerful rounded headlamps for better night time visibility and a spacious cabin with sleeper facilities. It also gets a heavy duty rear axle, suspension and frame leading to higher durability. Its digital solutions are via i-Alert (advanced telematics) and remote diagnostics.

Ashok Leyland E-comet STAR gets it power via i-Gen6 technology 150 hp engine. It offers peak torque at 450 Nm mated to a 6 speed overdrive gearbox, relating to best in class fuel economy. Its on board gear ratios suit all haulage and tipper applications.

Servicing is via the company’s 3000+ touchpoints located at strategic locations across the country, offering easy access to sales and after sales service support. Ashok Leyland vehicles are also covered under the 24X7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre and extensive Service Mandi network.

Ashok Leyland Sales – September 2021

Ashok Leyland has reported a 12 percent growth in domestic vehicle sales in September 2021. Sales in the past month stood at 8,787 units as against 7,835 units sold in domestic markets in the same month of 2020. Taking total vehicle sales into account, it was a 14 percent YoY growth to 9,533 units in September 2021, up from 8,332 units sold in September 2020.

Earlier this year, the company also announced an investment of USD 200 million (Rs 1,500 crore) in its electric vehicles segment along with UK-based arm Switch Mobility. This investment is being planned over the next few years in the areas of next-generation electric buses and light commercial vehicles. The company also plans launch of an electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) in India later this year.