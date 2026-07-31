New Ather EL Platform Affordable Electric Scooter Production Starts

Ather Energy has officially confirmed that its first electric scooter based on the all-new EL platform will debut on August 29 at the company’s annual Ather Community Day. The announcement came from CEO Tarun Mehta, who shared the first production-line image of the upcoming scooter while confirming that the event will include “a bunch” of launches.

First Production Scooter Seen On Assembly Line

Unlike previous teasers that showcased the EL01 concept, this is the first official glimpse of the production scooter. It also signals the beginning of what could be Ather’s biggest expansion into India’s high-volume commuter scooter segment. The image reveals a scooter that closely follows the EL01 concept and the design patent Ather filed last year. The production model retains the handlebar-mounted headlamp, vertically positioned front apron and wide LED DRL.

One notable change appears to be the use of metal body panels, replacing the polymer bodywork seen on Ather’s existing 450 and Rizta range. The scooter also gets a long single-piece seat, flat floorboard and a practical, family-oriented design instead of the sporty styling associated with Ather’s current products. The wheel setup also appears different from existing Ather scooters, with what looks like a 14-inch front wheel and a smaller rear wheel, although official specifications are yet to be revealed.

Developed From A Decade Of EV Learning

Alongside the teaser, Tarun Mehta described the new scooter as the result of years of investment in building the fundamentals of electric scooters. He said Ather is now moving beyond catering only to early adopters, with the upcoming platform designed for mainstream customers looking at factors such as affordability, comfort, servicing, resale value, charging convenience and safety. His comments suggest the EL platform represents a major strategic shift for the company rather than simply another product launch.

Timing Couldn’t Be Better

The new platform arrives at a time when Ather is enjoying its strongest sales momentum ever. The company has recorded 12 consecutive months of strong year-on-year growth, with domestic sales reaching 31,063 units in June 2026, up 81.22% over the same month last year. Over the last 12 months, Ather has sold 2,93,915 electric scooters, compared to 1,78,496 units during the corresponding period, translating to an impressive 64.66% YoY growth.

Much of this growth has been driven by Rizta, which helped Ather expand beyond performance-focused buyers into the family scooter segment. The new EL platform is expected to push volumes even further by targeting India’s largest commuter scooter market.

Investor Confidence Also At Record High

The company’s strong operating performance has also been reflected in the stock market. Since listing on the BSE on 6th May 2025 at an issue price of Rs 328, Ather Energy’s share price has climbed steadily to an all-time high of around Rs 1,345, more than quadrupling from its listing level. The rally reflects growing investor confidence in Ather’s expansion plans, improving sales trajectory and broader product roadmap.

EL Platform To Underpin Multiple Future Scooters

Ather first showcased the EL platform at Community Day 2025, describing it as a modular architecture developed using over 26 lakh kilometres of real-world riding data. The platform has been engineered to support battery packs ranging from 2 kWh to 5 kWh, along with Ather’s new silent gear-drive motor, integrated onboard charger and longer service intervals. Rather than launching just one scooter, Ather intends to build an entire family of products on this architecture over the coming years, covering multiple price points and customer segments.

Ather’s Most Affordable Scooter

The upcoming scooter was also spotted testing on public roads earlier this year. It is expected to be priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable Ather scooter yet. If pricing expectations hold true, it will sit below the Rizta and 450 range, allowing Ather to compete much more directly against volume sellers from Ola Electric, TVS, Bajaj, Hero Vida and Honda.