New Ather Electric Scooter Spied Testing – Will Be Their Most Affordable Yet

Ather Energy is gearing up to expand its electric scooter portfolio with a new range of affordable offerings, based on its all-new EL platform. After being teased at Community Day 2025 and later revealed through design patents, the first real-world spy shots of this upcoming scooter have now surfaced online, confirming that testing is underway.

Familiar Family Scooter Design

As seen in these spy images, the upcoming Ather scooter carries a family-oriented design, aligning with what was showcased earlier via the EL01 concept. The test mule is heavily camouflaged, but key elements such as a handlebar-mounted headlight, a wide LED DRL on the front apron, a chunky front profile and a conventional front fender can be identified.

The scooter also gets a flat floorboard, which enhances practicality, along with a long single-piece seat designed to accommodate both rider and pillion comfortably. Rear styling appears simple and functional, indicating a clear focus on everyday usability rather than sporty appeal.

Positioned Below Rizta – Focus On Affordability

In Ather’s current lineup, the new EL platform-based scooter will be positioned below Rizta, targeting the mass-market segment. While the 450 range caters to performance-focused buyers and Rizta addresses family needs, this new offering is expected to bring Ather into a more accessible price bracket.

The EL platform itself has been designed to be modular and cost-efficient, allowing Ather to develop multiple products using the same architecture. This could lead to a wider range of scooters with varying battery sizes, features and pricing.

What To Expect – Battery, Features

While official specifications are yet to be revealed, earlier insights suggest that the upcoming scooters could be offered with battery options ranging between 2 kWh and 5 kWh. Ather may also use LFP battery technology to keep costs in check while ensuring durability.

Base variants are expected to focus on essentials, while higher trims could offer features such as a TFT display, connectivity and additional ride aids through optional packages. The brand is also likely to continue offering Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), which can significantly reduce upfront ownership costs.

Launch Timeline

With test mules now spotted on public roads, development seems to be progressing steadily. As per earlier expectations, Ather’s new affordable electric scooter range could be launched around the 2026 festive season. Once introduced, it will allow Ather to compete more aggressively in the entry-level EV space, where brands like TVS, Bajaj and Ola Electric currently have a strong foothold.

Ather’s recent sales performance further highlights the importance of this upcoming affordable platform. Over the last 12 months, the company has witnessed strong growth, with monthly volumes consistently rising and total sales crossing 2.6 lakh units, marking a YoY growth of over 67%. This momentum has largely been driven by models like Rizta, which helped Ather expand beyond its performance-focused image. With the introduction of a more accessible EL platform-based scooter later this year, Ather is likely to strengthen its position even further, especially in the high-volume entry-level segment.