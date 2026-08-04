New Audi A2 e-tron Previewed – Most Efficient Audi Ever Built With 61 kWh LFP Battery

The new A2 e-tron will become Audi’s entry-level electric model and is scheduled to make its global debut in autumn 2026

Audi has revealed fresh technical details of the upcoming A2 e-tron ahead of its global debut this autumn, confirming that the electric hatchback will become the most efficient Audi ever built. Equipped with the optional Efficiency Package, the A2 e-tron records a preliminary WLTP energy consumption of just 12.8 kWh/100 km, setting a new benchmark for the German automaker.

Audi A2 e-tron Focuses On Maximum Efficiency

Rather than simply increasing battery capacity to extend driving range, Audi has focused on reducing energy consumption through advances in aerodynamics, drivetrain technology, battery engineering and intelligent thermal management. According to Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, the new A2 e-tron continues the original A2’s vision of combining outstanding efficiency with everyday practicality while meeting the expectations of modern electric vehicle buyers.

The model showcased by Audi features a 140 kW (190 hp) rear-mounted APP350 permanent magnet synchronous motor, paired with a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery featuring 58 kWh usable capacity. Audi has not yet revealed the official WLTP driving range, which is expected to be announced closer to launch.

Aerodynamics Help Deliver Record Efficiency

One of the biggest contributors to the A2 e-tron’s impressive efficiency figure is its aerodynamic design. The hatchback achieves a drag coefficient of 0.24, the lowest among Audi’s compact models. Its streamlined shape combines a rounded front end, flowing roofline and upright rear section, while several aerodynamic enhancements further reduce drag. These include a fully enclosed underbody, air curtains integrated into the front bumper, wheel-arch gap reducers and an active front cooling intake that remains closed during normal driving conditions.

The cooling intake automatically opens during rapid charging, hard acceleration or high ambient temperatures to improve battery and power electronics cooling. According to Audi, these aerodynamic measures reduce WLTP energy consumption by up to 0.9 kWh/100 km compared to an identical model without the Efficiency Package.

Recently released camouflaged prototype images also reveal split LED headlamps, L-shaped front air intakes, aero-optimised alloy wheels, flared wheel arches and wide rectangular LED tail lamps. The overall silhouette pays tribute to the original Audi A2 while adopting a more modern electric vehicle design.

More Efficient Motor And Battery Technology

Audi says the A2 e-tron’s electric drive system is around 10% more efficient than previous designs. The improvements include silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors within the power electronics, which reduce switching losses, particularly under partial load. The electric motor uses thinner laminations to minimise magnetic losses, while redesigned stator windings improve operating efficiency. A revised transmission using lower-friction oil and a taller 10.2:1 gear ratio further reduces energy consumption during highway driving.

The 61 kWh LFP battery adopts a cell-to-pack construction, where battery cells are integrated directly into the battery housing instead of conventional modules. Audi says this improves packaging efficiency while allowing the battery to be routinely charged to 100% without the long-term degradation concerns associated with some other battery chemistries. An updated thermal management strategy also improves wallbox charging efficiency to 89.6%, helping minimise charging losses during everyday use.

Bidirectional Charging Supported

The A2 e-tron will support both Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) functionality. Vehicle-to-Load offers up to 2.3 kW output, allowing owners to power external appliances directly from the vehicle. Vehicle-to-Home enables the A2 e-tron to function as a home energy storage system when paired with a compatible charging solution. Initially, V2H functionality will be offered in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Audi will officially unveil the A2 e-tron in autumn 2026, with European sales expected to commence towards the end of 2026 or early 2027.