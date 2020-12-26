New Audi A4 India Launch Date Is 5th Jan 2021 – Bookings Open

Apart from a few styling updates, the new Audi A4 gets a host of new feature additions

German luxury marque Audi has revealed India launch date of the new A4. Set to launch on 5th Jan 2021, it will be one of the first cars to be launched in India in the new year. Audi has already announced the commencement of bookings of the facelifted A4 in India.

Interested buyers could book their A4 via Audi’s wide dealership network across the country or through its official India website at a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The new A4 is expected to arrive at showrooms in coming days.

Powertrain & Performance

The fifth-gen Audi A4 is powered by the famed 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine which also powers other cars in Volkswagen Group such as VW Tiguan All Space and Skoda Superb. This unit cranks out 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. This power plant could also be offered with a 12-volt hybrid system that is said to bump up power output as well as economy.

As for performance, this car can do a 0-100kmph time in just 7.3 seconds while it can clock a top speed higher than 200 kmph. Speaking on this occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India added, “The new Audi A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for us and we are confident of attracting buyers in that segment. 2021 will witness several product launches and we are extremely happy to kick-start the year with a model that has shaped the brand in India.’

Design & Feature Updates

Along with a change on powertrain, the A4 in its latest avatar is also set to receive some design tweak as well. For starters, it gets a revised front fascia with a bigger hexagonal grille and redesigned LED headlamps. It also gets a newly designed bonnet. At the rear, it receives new split LED taillights connected by a chrome bar.

Inside the cabin too, it comes with a host of feature upgrades such as a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the company’s latest MMI interface. Additionally, it is also offered with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and a new stereo system from Bang and Olufsen.

Expected Price

Upon its launch, it is expected to be offered at a price in the range of Rs 40-50 lakhs, ex-sh. As we all know, it is the entry-level sedan from the German brand in India. It will continue to rival against the likes of BMW 3 Series, Mercedes Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE and the soon to be launched Volvo S60.

In terms of safety, new-gen A4’s equipment offers front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, a head-up display, a top-view camera system and more. The company earlier this month revealed that the latest iteration of this luxury sedan went into series production earlier this month at its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.