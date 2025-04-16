New Audi A6 Debuts With Sleek Design – E-Class, 5 Series Rival

Audi is taking greater strides in the upper-tier mid-size executive sedan space. After unveiling A6 Avant estate, the company just took the veil off 6th Gen Audi A6, which has been completely redesigned to strike a sleeker and athletic aesthetic. This model is set to go on sale around mid-2025 and an India launch is likely by 2025 end or early 2026.

New Audi A6 Debuts

Currently reaching its 6th Gen avatar, Audi A6 is a popular executive sedan that rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series and Volvo S90, among others. With the 6th Generation, Audi A6 has gotten a lot sleeker and aerodynamic to offer highest possible performance.

Audi claims 0.23 Cd of air drag coefficient, which is the greatest the company has ever achieved with its ICE portfolio. 6th Gen Audi is positioned on VW’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) skateboard which supports ICE powertrains with mild hybrid technology. It has grown in size too, being 60 mm longer than its predecessor and packs a longer wheelbase.

Where design is concerned, it looks drastically different than the model it replaces. We can see a massive grill up front with a lot of aggression. Further accentuating this aggression, we have muscular bonnet creases, sharp and angular headlights with integrated LED DRL signature, massive air intakes and more.

New design

While there are no sharp creases in the bodywork, it gets wide flared wheel arches. There are door-mounted ORVMs, large alloy wheels that go up to 23-inches in size, rear connected LED tail light signature, and dual exhausts that are functional. The roofline subtly drops down and merges into the boot for a classic three-box design.

On the inside, 6th Gen Audi A6 has become a lot more tech-savvy than it already was. It now gets a 37.3-inch display setup comprising of 14.5-inch curved infotainment screen, an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and an optional 10.9-inch screen for front passenger. Android Automotive OS runs this system and supports apps like YouTube, Spotify, ChatGPT and an Assistant.

To up the ambience of 6th Gen Audi A6’s interior, the company has gone to great lengths for noise isolation. A Bang & Olufsen speaker system offers up to 20 speakers and up to 810W. Ambient lighting comprising 84 LEDs, soft-close doors, quad-zone climate control and 492L boot space are some of the notable elements.

Powertrain Options

Under the bonnet, Audi is giving three engine options with 6th Gen A6 sedan. A 2.0L TSI Petrol engine (204 bhp, 340 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 8.2s with FWD), a 2.0L TDI Diesel engine (204 bhp, 400 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 7.8s with FWD or 6.9s with AWD) and a 3.0L V6 Turbo Petrol (367 bhp, 550 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 4.7s with AWD). India launch is likely and could follow after a global launch.