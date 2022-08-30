New Audi Q3 India Launch Price Rs 44.89 L To Rs 50.39 L

The new-gen Audi Q3 based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform – It is longer and wider than its earlier model

The earlier generation Audi Q3 marked its exit from India in April 2020 prior to BS6 emission norms coming into effect. The 3rd-generation Audi Q3 has been launched in India today. Prices start from Rs 44.89 lakh ex-sh. Two variants are on offer.

Bookings opened earlier at Rs 2 lakhs. The first 500 customers are set to receive added benefits of Extended Warranty of 2+3 years and a 3 year / 50,000 km Comprehensive Service Package. Deliveries are being promised only by the end of 2022.

Audi Q3 – Variants and Features

Audi Q3 is presented in two variants of Premium Plus and Technology. It will be positioned between Q2 and Q5 SUVs in the company lineup. Sporting a muscular body with a hexagonal front grille, new Q3 gets a similar design as seen on the Q5. Larger headlamps, creased body lines on its sides and split LED tail lamps with diffused lighting are also a part of its exterior makeup along with a panoramic glass sun-roof, gesture controlled tail gate and restyled front and rear bumpers.

Audi Q3 Premium Plus variant gets 45.72 cm (R18) 5-arm Style alloy wheels, a Quattro all-wheel drive system, high gloss styling packing and heated power folding and auto dimming exterior mirrors. The cabin sports adjustable seating, leather wrapped 3 spoke multifunction steering wheel, storage and luggage compartments and a frameless auto-dimming interior rear view mirror. Features also extend to 2 zone climate control, start/stop system with regenerative braking and cruiser control system with speed limiter.

Audi Q3 Technology gets all the features seen on the Premium Plus while it also sports an Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Audi Drive Select, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch and 60 colour ambient lighting. Gesture controlled tailgate, luggage compartment lid which can be electronically opened and shut and Audi phone box with wireless charging is also a part of its interior makeup. The seats will be done up in leather and front seats will be power adjustable with 4 way lumbar support.

Audi Q3 will also see enhanced safety equipment with 6 airbags, adaptive cruise control, 360 degree surround view camera, lane keeping assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, traffic jam assist and front collision avoidance.

Audi Q3 – Engine Specs

Audi Q3 SUV gets its power via a 2.0 liter, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine offering 190 hp power at 4,200 rpm and 320 Nm torque at 1,500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 7 speed DSG sending power to all four wheels via an Audi Quattro all drive system. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is pegged at 7.3 seconds. The new Q3 will rival BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40.

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we enhance our product line-up with the launch of the new Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 has been amongst our best-sellers in India and a segment leader, and we are confident that the new Audi Q3 will replicate its success. With the new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class features.”