New Audi Q5, SQ5 Debuts Launch Price EUR 52,300 (Rs 48L) – India Bound In 2025?

The new 3rd Gen Audi Q5 SUV is highly likely to be India bound and could launch in 2025, while the sportier SQ5 launch probability is unsure

Quintessential German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, has been a leading global brand. The company has a vast portfolio under its name comprising sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks, station wagons, coupes and sports cars (no more supercars, RIP R8). Among Audi’s best-sellers globally is the Q5 SUV which has just gone through a generational change. Let’s take a look.

New Audi Q5 Debuts

Being one of the, if not, the best-selling Audi globally, Q5 SUV is an important launch for the company. Currently in its 2nd gen avatar, the new 3rd generation model features a new design language for Audi. The execution in porting Audi Q5 from 2nd gen to 3rd gen seems to have been done well if you ask me.

Audi has priced the Q5 from EUR 52,300 (Rs 48.5 lakh) and sportier SQ5 from EUR 82,900 (Rs 77 lakh). Main design element that might bug Audi purists is the shift from sharp styling to an overall curvy appeal. We said the same thing about VW Tiguan too.

It is not all bad, though. Audi has still retained a lot of characteristic lines and still looks sharp enough to pass as an Audi. Overall profile is still very Audi-esque. Another notable design is the split headlight design lending a new fascia for Audi as a brand. LED DRLs are on top, with headlights moved slightly below.

Grill is still large and houses an Audi badge in pride. Flanking this grill are air vents that further cut down on visual bulk on the face. Execution of this new design language has been done nicely. 11 colours, stylish new wheels can go up to 21-inches and milder creases are noteworthy too.

Overall silhouette still adheres to what we expect from a Q5, non-offensive. At the rear, we can see connected LED tail lights, and feature Gen 2 OLED technology. LEDs front and rear support 11 Dynamic Light Patterns and rear tail LEDs can be used to communicate with preceding traffic, depending on market.

What is new on the inside?

On the inside, New Audi Q5 is more radical than it used to be. The overall sportiness is taken a couple of notches higher and there is a sense of sportiness and sophistication as well. For starters, there are three displays on the inside, the third one for the front passenger. Modernities come in the form of a wireless charging pad and USB Type-C ports.

There is a 14.5-inch curved OLED infotainment display, an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit, a large HUD and the aforementioned passenger display is 10.9 inches. There is up to 1,470L of luggage carrying capacity, depending on seating orientation. While Q5 gets a sole 268 bhp 2.0L 4-cyl engine, SQ5 gets a 362 bhp 3.0L V6 motor. 7-speed DSG, Quattro AWD, and optional air suspension are notable attributes.