New Audi Q7 India Launch Price Starts From Rs 88.66 Lakh – 340bhp, 500Nm

With the new Audi Q7, the company has upped its game in India’s luxury SUV segment, competing with rivals from BMW and Mercedes

Indian automotive market has a few luxury cars with exceptional brand recall and popularity. Audi Q7 is definitely one of those vehicles and is among the most popular luxury SUVs on sale in India. At the fag end of 2024, Audi has launched the new Q7 in India for a starting price of Rs 88.66 lakh (Ex-sh).

New Audi Q7 India Launch

Audi has updated its popular Q7 luxury SUV for Indian market. Launched from a starting price of Rs 88.66 lakh (Ex-sh), new Audi Q7 is offered in two trim levels. Premium Plus has been priced at Rs 88.66 lakh (Ex-sh) and Technology has been priced at Rs 97.81 lakh (Ex-sh). There are five colours – Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey and Glacier White.

The company has sold as many as 10,000 Audi Q7 in India and the new model is expected to contribute a significant chunk in the future. Audi Q7 gets 2-year standard warranty along with 10-year complementary RSA. There is an option to buy extended warranty extension up to 7 years too. 7-year periodic maintenance and comprehensive maintenance packages are offered as well.

Main exterior changes that sets new Audi Q7 apart from its predecessor is the bold new design. New Matrix LED headlights with dynamic turn indicators, LED rear tail lights enhance overall lighting package. New single-frame grille with vertical droplet inlay design, new air intake and new bumpers lend a stronger visual appeal.

Audi Q7 now gets a new diffuser along with a new exhaust system trims for a sporty look. Showcasing Audi’s modern brand identity is the new 2D flat logo. Complementing Audi Q7’s overall tough look are 20-inch alloy wheels with a new 5 twin-spoke design pattern.

New Interiors

On the inside, there are two colour options – Cedar Browna nd Saiga Beige. Notable elements on the inside are Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, 19-speaker 730W Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, electrically foldable 3rd row seats, MMI Navigation Plus extended infotainment system, wireless charging pad, memory function for driver’s seat, quad-zone climate control, 360-degree camera and Park Assist Plus among others.

Under the bonnet, Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0L V6 Turbo Petrol motor that generates 340 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 48V mild Hybrid system and an 8-speed gearbox. It takes 5.6s to hit 100 km/h and has a 250 km/h top speed. Quattro AWD system, adaptive air suspension and 7 driving modes.

Statement from Audi India

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “To date, we have sold over 10,000 Audi Q7’s in India and this is a testament to the continued desire and love to own our flagship that has for many years been the best seller. The new Audi Q7 boasts a new design, several updated features and with quattro all-wheel drive and a 3L V6 engine – I am confident that this new Audi Q7 is going to continue to attract SUV buyers who love to drive and also, be driven.”