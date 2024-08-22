New Audi Q8 India Launch Price Rs 1.17 Cr – Added Features, Equipment

The 3.0L TFSI engine packs a punch with 340 horses and 500 torques, mated to Quattro AWD, 8-speed AT and a 48V mild hybrid system

Audi India has launched their new Q8 SUV in India. The new version of Q8 SUV packs a few exterior and interior updates to further bolster its presence in the Indian luxury SUV space. Packing a bunch of new attributes, New Audi Q8 has been priced at Rs 1,17,49,000 (Ex-sh) featuring extensive exterior and interior colours.

New Audi Q8

Positioned above the Q7 in its SUV lineup, Audi Q8 embodies refined luxury and is associated with understated elegance. Audi is known for its German suit-like sharp exterior lines and an overall pleasing designs. Q8 SUV is no different and follows Audi’s new design philosophy, combining opulence with sportiness.

New Audi Q8 has been priced at Rs 1,17,49,000 (Ex-sh). Audi is offering a bunch of attractive colours including Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige. There are interior colour choices too, comprising of Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black and Pando Grey.

Speaking of new exterior elements with 2024 Audi Q8 for India, the company is giving a new single-frame grille with a vertical inlay design. It also gets a droplet shape, which looks distinct. There is a new air intake grille along with a new spoiler. 2D logos in the front & rear, 21-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers and other elements command a sense of awe.

Functionality-wise, 2024 Audi Q8 gets a new diffuser design at the rear, ‘Park Assist Plus’ parking aid, laser-equipped HD Matrix LED headlights along with dynamic swipe-style indicators. To increase flash value, Audi is also offering customisable digital light signatures with Q8 as well.

Exterior and Interior Updates

On the inside, New Audi Q8 gets notable features like a B&O premium audio system, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, a quad-zone automatic climate control system, Audi Virtual Cockpit digital cluster and MMI Navigation Plus. Powering the Q8 is a 3.0L 6-cyl petrol engine with 340 bhp and 500 Nm, mated to a 48V mild hybrid system, an 8-speed gearbox and Quattro AWD. 0-100 km/h sprint comes up in just 5.6 seconds and will hit 250 km/h top speed.

Apart from launching the New Q8, Audi India is also celebrating a major milestone of 1 lakh cars sold in India in just over 15 years. Commemorating this milestone, Audi India has announced a 100-Day Celebration benefit for Audi customers that has loyalty benefits on purchase, extended warranty, Audi Genuine accessories and merchandise, service plans and more.

Statement by Audi India

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The new Audi Q8 sits right at the top of our Q-range, embodying the brands unwavering commitment to progress through technology. This launch not only reinforces our dedication to the Indian market, but also our promise to continually exceed the expectations of luxury car enthusiasts and our customers. With its striking new design, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched performance, we are confident the new Audi Q8 will excite our customers who seek nothing but the best.”