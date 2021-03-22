New Audi S5 Sportback India Launch Price Rs 79.06 L, Ex-Sh

Audi S5 Sportback is the company’s second launch in the country this year

While India hasn’t conventionally been a market for high-performance cars, a few such launches by luxury carmakers have certainly generated a lot of buzz among the enthusiasts. In recent months after the pandemic, performance-spec models such as Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe and Audi RS Q8 have made their debuts in India.

However, many more such cars are expected to arrive on Indian shores in the near future. One of them is Audi S5 Sportback, which was launched today in the country. Priced from Rs 79.06 lakhs, ex-sh, this is a CBU unit.

Design & Expected Features

In terms of design, the 2021 S5 Sportback gets a single-frame grille flanked by redesigned LED headlamps. It also gets a slightly revised front bumper and rolls on new 19-inch alloy wheels.

Other attractive design highlights include blacked-out wing mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a sloping roofline, quad exhausts and LED taillights. Inside the cabin, going by its sporty DNA, it is expected to boast an all-black theme with contrast colour accents.

It will be offered in a fully-loaded trim which is likely to come equipped with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, fully digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, three-zone climate control, a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, ambient lighting and much more.

Performance

Being a performance car, there is bound to be plenty of it. The latest iteration of S5 Sportback is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 TFSI engine which churns out a healthy 354 PS and 500 Nm of torque. It is paired with 8 speed tiptronic automatic gearbox and comes with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive. The German brand claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 4.8 seconds.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi S5 Sportback is the second product launch this year and we are excited to launch this beauty in India. The Audi S5 Sportback stands out for its distinctive styling and engaging driving experience on one hand, and everyday usability and five-seat comfort on the other.

Glamorous, powerful and practical, it is an enticing proposition for buyers who want it all. The introduction of the Audi S5 Sportback will further strengthen our performance cars portfolio in the country.”