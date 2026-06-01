New Bajaj ADV Motorcycle Spied – Xpulse Rival In The Making?

Earlier this year, Bajaj had revealed that they will be launching 8 new bikes in the 125cc to 250cc segment, including an all new ADV. Well, it seems that this upcoming Bajaj ADV is now spied testing. Spotted by On 2 Wheels in Varve near Pune. This motorcycle could be Bajaj’s first serious entry into the growing ADV segment. While Bajaj has long manufactured adventure motorcycles for KTM, it has never offered a dedicated adventure tourer under its own brand.

The latest spy shots reveal a motorcycle that looks far more purpose-built than simply being an adventure-styled derivative of an existing roadster. The overall design, proportions and hardware suggest that Bajaj is working on a proper ADV machine with both touring and light off-road capabilities.

New Bajaj ADV Spied

From the side profile, the motorcycle has a distinctly adventure-focused stance. Key highlights include a tall front beak, long-travel suspension, upright ergonomics and a long single-piece seat. The fuel tank appears relatively slim around the rider’s knees, which should aid standing ergonomics during off-road riding.

The test mule was also equipped with a top box, hinting at its touring intentions. Interestingly, despite the luggage box, there appears to be adequate room for a pillion seat. The tail section looks relatively compact and features an LED tail lamp setup that bears resemblance to units seen on current Bajaj motorcycles.

The motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels, with what appears to be a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination. This setup is commonly seen on adventure motorcycles that need to balance on-road comfort and off-road capability. Front suspension duties are handled by long-travel telescopic forks, while the rear gets a monoshock setup.

KTM Connection?

One of the most interesting aspects of the test mule is its engine and chassis package. While Bajaj has not revealed any details, several components appear to have links with KTM’s current platform. The engine casing does not resemble Bajaj’s existing 250cc platform seen on Pulsar N250 and Dominar 250. Instead, it appears closer in design to KTM’s newer liquid-cooled single-cylinder engines. This has led to speculation that the motorcycle could utilize a KTM-derived powertrain.

If that is the case, Bajaj could potentially use the 249cc liquid-cooled engine from KTM 250 Adventure, which develops around 31 PS and 25 Nm. Such a setup would give the motorcycle significantly stronger touring credentials than the current crop of entry-level ADVs. At the same time, the possibility of Bajaj adapting its own newer-generation engine architecture cannot be ruled out. The final specifications remain under wraps.

Production Ready Appearance

Unlike early-stage prototypes, this test mule appears quite close to production. Most body panels seem finalized, while the exhaust system, seating arrangement and rear luggage mounting points look ready for market launch. The headlamp design and instrument cluster remain hidden under camouflage. However, given Bajaj’s recent products, features such as Bluetooth connectivity, navigation support and ride modes could be expected.

Expected Positioning

If launched with a 250cc engine, the new Bajaj ADV could directly rival Hero Xpulse 210, Suzuki V-Strom SX and Yezdi Adventure. A more powerful KTM-derived setup could also place it against TVS Apache RTX 300 and higher variants of the adventure touring segment. Pricing is expected to be aggressive, which has traditionally been Bajaj’s strongest advantage. A launch could take place towards the end of 2026 or in early 2027.

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