New Bajaj Bikes Incoming 2026 – Pulsar Expansion, New Bike Brand

In addition to expanding the Pulsar range, Bajaj is also planning new KTM and Triumph bikes to access the GST benefits

During its Q3 FY2026 earnings call, Bajaj noted robust growth across both domestic sales and exports. In the two-wheeler segment, offerings such as the Pulsar range, Chetak EV, and KTM + Triumph motorcycles registered strong performance. During the earnings call, Bajaj also hinted at some of the upcoming products in 2026. Let’s check out the details.

New Pulsar bikes

Bajaj will be launching multiple new Pulsar bikes in 2026, which will be largely refreshed versions or new variants. Some products such as the 2026 Pulsar 150 Twin Disc and Pulsar 125 split seat variants have already reached showrooms. More new Pulsar bikes are planned to be introduced in March and May 2026. These might include ADVs and off-roaders too under Pulsar brand or a dedicated brand.

Along with the 2026 versions, Bajaj will also be introducing the next-gen versions of Pulsar Classic range of bikes – 125, 150 and 220F. These are expected to get major updates such as a new chassis and more refined engines. Suspension setup could be updated for a sportier sophisticated ride experience. Some new colours and graphics could also be offered, along with a bump in features.

Pulsar bikes will continue to be the primary focus area for Bajaj. These contribute close to 2/3rd of the brand’s overall two-wheeler sales. In December 2025, Pulsar bike sales were at 79,616 units. That’s an impressive YoY gain of 21.42%, as compared to 65,571 units in December 2024. Close to 30% sales is contributed by 125cc Pulsar bikes. Share of other Pulsar bikes is around 16% (151cc-200cc), 12% (126cc-150cc) and 6% (201cc-250cc). In the premium segment, Bajaj will be looking to boost sales of the Pulsar NS400Z.

New Bike brand, plans for KTM + Triumph

While not providing any specific details, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, said that they are working on an entirely new product. This will be a non-Pulsar brand, which was also mentioned in the last quarter earnings call. While not revealing a definitive launch timeline, Sharma said that the new product will be launched in the next fiscal. And it can be expected in the earlier part of FY2026-27.

Another focus area for Bajaj is to restructure its 400cc portfolio to benefit from the reduced GST rates. While bikes below 350cc benefited from GST reduction (28% to 18%), the ones above 350cc are now taxed at a higher rate (31% to 40%). In the short term, Bajaj has absorbed the increased cost to sustain the momentum seen with its KTM and Triumph bikes.

In Q3 FY 2025-26, KTM and Triumph bikes registered sales of more than 30,000 units. This marks a 30% growth, driven by new KTM models and consistent performance by Triumph models. However, it will be challenging to absorb the increased cost of GST in the long term. Bajaj is working with KTM and Triumph to consider portfolio restructuring, so that these bikes can benefit from the lower GST rates. This strategy is also likely to be applied for range-topping Dominar and Pulsar bikes.

In the EV space, Chetak continues to deliver strong results. The Chetak range currently contributes around 16% to the brand’s overall sales. In CY 2025, Chetak was at second place in the electric two-wheeler segment with a market share of more than 21%. A new model, Chetak C25, was launched in January 2026 at an accessible price of Rs 91,399. With continuous network expansion, Chetak is now available across 800 cities.