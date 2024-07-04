New Bajaj CNG Bike Render Based On Leaks – Expected Price, Mileage, Colours

With the promise of reduced running costs, Bajaj CNG bike can appeal to a wide segment of users

CNG two-wheeler concept is not new, as seen with CNG kits developed for scooters a few years back. But with Bajaj CNG bike, users will be getting a factory fitted CNG option for the first time. The switchable dual fuel function is another big advantage.

Bajaj CNG Bike – Performance and Mileage

One of the key USPs of Bajaj CNG bike will be its reduced running costs. Across most states, CNG is around Rs 20 cheaper than petrol. CNG has been a spectacular success as an alternative fuel in case of four wheelers. And now, Bajaj is all set to introduce the same benefits to two-wheeler users.

Bajaj CNG bike is expected to get a 125cc engine. As CNG is less energy dense than petrol, performance of Bajaj CNG bike could be comparable to a 100cc commuter bike. One of the big questions on everyone’s minds is the mileage of Bajaj CNG bike.

It could be comparable to 100cc commuter bikes or much higher. It is possible that the engine may have been tweaked to achieve a higher fuel efficiency. A claimed range of around 70-90 km/L under test conditions seems plausible. Based on the leaked spy shots, Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of the Bajaj CNG bike in new colours.

Bajaj CNG bike – Design and Equipment

It appears that Bajaj CNG bike utilizes a mix of various design elements and components. For example, a hint of retro is seen with the circular headlamp. The upright handlebar points to the typical 100cc commuter bikes. ADV elements are present in the form of fork gaiters and knuckle guards. The long seat is also something that is usually seen with an ADV bike.

These features add a lot more dynamism to the bike. Bajaj CNG bike has a premium appeal and is visually attractive. It will help achieve a clear distinction from the conventional design language used with entry-level commuter bikes.

Other key features of Bajaj CNG bike include alloy wheels, telescopic forks at front, a monoshock rear suspension, upswept exhaust and rear tyre hugger. The bike is expected to get disc brakes at both ends.

Riding ergonomics are fairly comfortable with centrally mounted footpegs. With expected seat height of around 800 mm, Bajaj CNG bike will be suitable for a wide segment of users. Tech kit could include Bluetooth connectivity to access calls, text and music.

Bajaj CNG bike launch details, Price

Launch of Bajaj CNG bike is scheduled for tomorrow, 5th July. It is likely to be priced in the Rs 80k-90k range. Unveiling the bike will be Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Indian Government. Gadkari has consistently highlighted the need to switch to greener fuels, with CNG as one of the options. That alternative fuel options have made their way to two-wheelers is a significant milestone. Assuming that lakhs of consumers make the switch to CNG, significant savings will come via reduced energy import bills.