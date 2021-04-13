New Bajaj CT 110 X Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Launch Soon

Bajaj CT 110X motorcycle to be a two-wheeler aimed at e-commerce delivery partners

Bajaj CT 110X is the auto manufacturer’s newest offering. Its target market being those who would find value in it as a vehicle catering to deliveries. While e-commerce and delivery volumes are on the rise, so is the need for delivery partners.

With a number of such companies are committed to carbon neutrality goals, the need towards an organised fleet segment of two-wheelers continues to grow. However, in the current scenario, a large number of delivery partners use their personal two-wheelers for daily deliveries. As such, it’s interesting to see Bajaj step up to meet that need. And this is where the Bajaj 110X steps in.

The unit features a long-ish seat, and this could very well be big on convenience. Considering the need to ensure delivery boxes/carriers/bags could be voluminous, it’s imperative that a delivery partner is able to carry it at ease. A slightly upward inclined carrier is fitted at the end of the seat. Pricing is expected to be in the range of Rs 55-60k.

Bajaj CT X 110 in red and blue

The front unit features a round halogen headlamp encased in a grille with the DRL at just above. On the colour front, the bike is largely black with blue and silver/grey graphics. Another colour theme available is is red and silver/gey.

That image depiction for the red CT 110X also has red bits on the wheels. Matte black fenders accentuate the colour theme. Telescopic front forks are encased too. The wheel setup includes 17” MRF wheels, with 5 spoke alloys. This too follows the black colour theme along with the handlebar.

A simple instrument cluster comprises of two dials to display speed, kms, and fuel gauge. A malfunction feature is included too. The 110cc segment offering features an air-cooled 115cc engine and uses an electronic fuel injector (EFI) system to return power of 9.41 ps, and max torque of 8.45 Nm.

Engine setup is finished in back and engine guard, and crash guard are finished in matte grey. Fuel tank capacity stands at 11 litres. It’s adorned with the signature blue and silver/grey colour theme on a black backdrop. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credit to Jet Wheels.

Bajaj CT 110X mileage expectations

The black silencer is fitted with a silver heat shield unit. Pillion footrest includes the regular rubber offering as well as the full feet support rest. And yes, despite being a target market offering, a saree guard that’s mandated for two-wheelers in India is included. The rounded triangular halogen taillamp is positioned just below the carrier, flanked by regular looking indicators.

As per the video reference, given the right riding discipline, one can expect claimed mileage to be as high as 90 kmpl. Rider seat height is convenient for daily long runs as riders would comfortably be able to touch their feet to the ground during slow traffic and at signals. High and low beam switches, indicator switches, ignition start button and the horn switch are positioned on the handlebar.