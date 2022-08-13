New Bajaj CT 125X Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Launch Soon

Bajaj’s X versions of its budget-friendly commuter CT range signifies ruggedness over normal models

Bajaj Auto is one of the largest two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturers in the world. It has a seriously impressive Pulsar series dubbed as “The Fastest Indian” which has worked wonders for the company in the street bikes segment. But in the commuter segment, it currently has CT and Platina series with 100cc and 110cc.

While Bajaj is foraying into mid-size bikes with Triumph Motorcycles for 300-500cc, when it comes to 125cc budget commuter segment, Bajaj used to have Discover series with Harry Potter style adverts and also long gone XCD125. Discover series also had 150cc engines and heck, Discover 150F also had a bikini fairing. Those were wild times, huh? But now, Bajaj didn’t have any offerings in the budget 125cc commuter segment until now.

New Bajaj CT125X

Remember the CT110X that Bajaj launched in India? It had some elements to clearly distinguish itself from the regular CT110. It cost Rs. 7,000 over regular CT110 and had a weirdly charming aura about it. Bajaj had tried to create something unique that no one else offered in the country. That is a ruggedized version of a budget commuter.

Now, Bajaj has used the same formula and offered a CT125X which has a 125cc engine instead of 110 cc engine on CT110X. For starters, it gets a really handsome headlight cowl which also houses the ‘V’ shaped LED DRL and a small visor that is a bit of a stretch on a budget commuter motorcycle. It doesn’t get connected features like Hero’s Glamour XTEC, though. Look at the walkaround video credited to AUTO TRAVEL TECH below.

The round headlight also gets a metal guard for the rugged appeal and its front telescopic suspension gets fork gaiters. X variants of the CT lineup like CT110X and CT125X also get a rubber tank pad for added grip too. At the back, they get a relatively large grab rail for the rear pillion and also doubles up as a relatively decent luggage rack.

It gets halogen bulbs for headlight, taillight and turn indicators. Other notable features on Bajaj CT125X include blacked-out effect on the entire motorcycle excluding body panels, a ribbed-effect seat cover, twin shock absorbers at the rear, a luggage carrier above the exhaust to protect the goods from burning, rubber grips on the side crash guard and analog instrumentation.

Specs & launch

We don’t know the exact engine specs as of yet. Because Bajaj doesn’t offer a 125cc commuter. CT125X is likely to get the same 125cc engines as Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125 with 11.6 bhp and 11 Nm. We say this, because Bajaj’s 125cc engine for budget commuters that did duties on Discover 125 also made 11 bhp and 11 Nm. It is also likely to get a 5-speed manual gearbox unlike CT110X which gets a 4-speed gearbox. CT110X’s engine is a 110cc unit making 8.5 bhp and 9.81 Nm.

Even with all the additions, at Rs. 66,000, CT110X still undercut Honda CD 110 Dream, TVS Radeon, TVS Star City Plus, Splendor Plus and the likes. CT125X is likely to be priced around Rs. 80,000. At this price, it locks horns with Honda Shine, Hero Super Splendor, Hero Glamour, and Honda SP 125.