New Bajaj Dominar 400 Launch Soon – First Look Walkaround

Despite being a well-equipped bike with sporty profile, Dominar 400 hasn’t been able to register strong sales

Although Dominar 400 has no direct rival, it can be an option for folks considering other bikes like TVS Apache RR310, BMW G310R and KTM 390 Duke. To ensure it remains relevant to evolving customer expectations, Bajaj will soon launch an updated version of Dominar 400.

The new units have started arriving at dealerships. New Dominar 400 could get a slight bump in its price. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Dino’s Vault has now posted the first exclusive walkaround and review of the new 2022 Bajaj Dominar 400.

New Bajaj Dominar 400 – First Look Review

It is likely that new Dominar 400 will focus on cosmetic updates. It could get a new colour option and updated graphics. In its current form, the bike is offered in colour options of Aurora Green and Vine Black. Other updates could include a new flyscreen and knuckle guards. These could also be offered as an accessory. The new model with the larger flyscreen was recently spotted at a dealership. With improved wind protection, new Dominar 400 will be better equipped to tackle long distance journeys.

Another key update could be connectivity features. The current model has LCD speedometer, but dedicated connectivity platform is not available. Connectivity features are all the more important for sports touring bikes such as Dominar.

Most other things will be the same as the current model. Dominar 400 has a sinewy profile with minimal bodywork. The exposed, blacked-out engine assembly ensures a rugged look and feel. Both colour options are a perfect match for the bike’s powerful silhouette. While the Vine Black variant has an indifferent, brooding character, the Aurora Green variant looks more perky and exciting.

Other key features of Bajaj Dominar 400 include full LED headlamp with modes of automatic headlamp on (AHO), position lamp, low beam and high beam. These allow the bike to effectively tackle a range of riding environments. In-built bungee straps are also provided, which improve the bike’s touring capabilities. The bike has a comfortable, upright riding stance with wide handlebars, making it suitable for touring purposes.

New Bajaj Dominar 400 engine

There are unlikely to be any changes to the engine. The existing model is powered by a 373.3 cc, liquid cooled, triple spark, single-cylinder motor. It is capable of generating 40 PS of max power at 8800 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike is equipped with slipper clutch, which ensures smooth gearshifts during fast deceleration. It also enhances the longevity of the transmission by protecting it from strong forces produced during engine braking.

Dominar 400 utilizes a beam type perimeter frame. It has 43mm USD front forks and multi-step adjustable monoshock suspension with Nitrox at rear. Braking system comprises 320 mm and 230 mm disc at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.