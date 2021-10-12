New Bajaj Dominar 400 Spied At Dealer Showroom – Launch Soon

Currently, Bajaj offers Dominar 400 at a price of Rs 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom) – The updated model is expected to cost a little premium over the present model

Despite being well-equipped and capable, Dominar 400 hasn’t been attracting a larger number of buyers in recent times which is why Bajaj has planned to give the bike an update. It recently came to light that Bajaj is planning to launch an updated iteration of Dominar 400 in the near future.

The facelifted version of the tourer is expected to primarily incorporate cosmetic updates as well as maybe a few feature additions. That said, underneath its skin, the motorcycle will remain identical to the current model on sale. The motorcycle has started to arrive at dealer showroom. Launch is expected in coming days. Spy images are credit to automotive enthusiast Harish. Apart from Dominar, Bajaj will also launch new Pulsar 250 later this month.

New Bajaj Dominar 400 – Company fitted accessories

Earlier this year, an undisguised prototype of Dominar 400 wearing an Aurora Green colour trim was spied sporting a new flyscreen and knuckle guards. It is this same model which has now been spied at a dealership, but in a different colour. Current Dominar 400 is available in Green and Black.

In terms of styling, the current Dominar 400 flaunts a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a double-barrel exhaust, split-style seats and a raised handlebar. The motorcycle rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels. It contains company fitted mobile holder with charger placed above console.

On the feature front, Dominar 400 is laced with a data-intensive fully-digital instrument cluster, all-LED illumination and a 13-litre fuel tank capacity. In its upcoming iteration, the motorcycle could benefit from a dedicated connectivity technology.

While Dominar 400 is a proven tourer on highways due to its ease of riding and ergonomics, its heavier front end with a kerb weight of 187 kilos makes it a cumbersome motorcycle to ride in city commutes, especially in tight traffic conditions.

Hardware, Engine Specs

Most probably, the new 2022 Dominar 400 will sit on the same perimeter tube frame. This frame will be suspended on 43mm inverted forks at front and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock unit at rear. Braking hardware comprises a 320mm disc up front and a 230mm disc at rear which are assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

The upcoming Dominar 400 will continue to draw its power from the same 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which generates 40hp of power at 8,800rpm and 35Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which pushes out 40 bhp at 8,800rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. This unit will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox which comes with a slipper clutch.