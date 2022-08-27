New Bajaj Electric Rickshaw, Electric 3W Cargo – Spied Testing

Bajaj Auto has a wide range of products in its portfolio like 2W, 3W, electric scooters and a lot more

Indian automotive giant, Bajaj Auto is one of the largest 3W manufacturer in the world in terms of sales volumes. In India though, Bajaj is the undisputed champ in 3W segment. If we look at sales charts, Bajaj sold 13,016 units in July 2022 while Piaggio which is currently the second highest-selling 3W manufacturer in India, only sold 4,164 units in the same time.

But a new breed of 3W rickshaws are on the rise and Bajaj being the absolute giant of this segment, can’t ignore its potential. We’re talking about electric 3W rickshaw segment that is gaining popularity by the day, owing to rising fuel prices. So, what is Bajaj’s answer to this demand? Let’s find that out.

Bajaj RE EV 283 Electric Rickshaw

We have seen multiple test mules of Bajaj’s electric rickshaws dating as far as 2018. While players like YC Electric Vehicle and Mahindra have been clocking over 2,000 unit sales each per month as seen in sales charts, Bajaj is taking its sweet time to bring out RE EV series of electric 3W.

Bajaj RE EV had also received type approval by NCT Delhi in 2020 but its launch was delayed due to Covid-19-related delays. But new test mule for rickshaw has EV 283 sticker on it suggesting that this is an updated model to RE EV. While the same sticker is not visible on RE EV Cargo. Spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Bhargav Mhatre.

2020 NCT-approved Bajaj RE EV measured 1,714mm in length, 1,350mm in width, 1,772mm height and has a wheelbase of 2,010mm. RE EV has a gross weight of 732 kgs and the rickshaw can seat four people including the driver while Cargo will only seat the driver.

Newly spied Bajaj RE EV 283 seems like the same vehicle and might retain the dimensions. But 283 badging on spotted rickshaw suggests that it gets a new battery with a longer range than RE EV from 2020. Bajaj RE EV gets power from a 4.3 kW electric motor. A top speed of 42 km/h can be maintained for 30 minutes. Also, the company is testing a cargo version of the same that is likely to be called Maxima Electric. It is likely to launch alongside its rickshaw counterpart.

Specs & Launch

While exact battery specifications are not known, RE EV 283 seems to get a larger battery than 2020’s RE EV. It is still placed in driver’s compartment, though. Driver still has to sit on this battery like on RE EV 2020.

Looking at the competition, YC Electric Vehicle products top the charts. But are not proper rickshaws and get a barebones platform for cost efficiency. Mahindra Treo Electric, however, is a proper electric rickshaw and has a claimed range of 141 km on a single charge. If Bajaj electric rick delivers higher range on a single charge, it would be better for inter-city operations. Higher range also benefits the cargo version of RE EV too.

Pune and Bengaluru might be the first cities to get Bajaj RE EV 283 and RE EV Cargo as earlier RE EVs test mule spottings were more frequent there. But now, Bajaj might launch it nationwide in 2023. Pricing might see a slight jump from Mahindra Treo if it has a longer range.