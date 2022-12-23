New Bajaj Platina 110 ABS At Dealer Showroom – First Walkaround

Displacing 115.45 cc, Bajaj Platina 110 ABS engine makes 8.44 bhp of power and 9.81 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox

Competition leads to better products for end consumers. This has stayed true in almost every segment. To create competition there has to be someone to take the leap of faith or take the first step. That’s exactly what Bajaj has done with Platina 110 ABS.

By launching Platina ABS, Bajaj has introduced the safety net of ABS in 110-115cc budget commuter segment. As seen in top 10 motorcycle sales charts, Hero Splendor and Honda CB Shine secure the top spots while Platina takes 5th spot with 33K units in its name.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Walkaround

Priced at Rs. 72,224 (ex-sh), Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is a good buy when rivals are considered. Post-launch, display units have started to arrive at dealerships. Thanks to BikeDirector channel, we now have a detailed walkaround to understand what this new vehicle offers. Let’s take a look.

This segment-first ABS safety net is likely to bring increased sales for Bajaj. The company has received feedback regarding better braking hardware as the target demographic faced a lot of panic braking situations. Roads are filled with random idiocies and unregulated factors result in panic braking situations which further lead into wheel locking and skidding. These are major concerns and often lead to accidents.

Now that Bajaj has introduced ABS in this budget commuter segment, it is highly likely that rivals will take notice and implement similar tech. Speaking about the motorcycle in question, the walkaround video gives good insights. For starters, design and powertrain are identical to the Platina 110 ES model, without ABS.

We get a fairly stylish design when commuter standards are concerned. Alloy wheel differs from Platina 100 and gets an option of disc brake as well. Headlight assembly gets a black surround and a semi-transparent visor, which is opaque on lower trims of Platina 100. It gets a long seat which should appeal to the target demographic.

We now have ABS stickers on front telescopic forks which is a visual identifier as opposed to other variants in Platina 110 lineup. The digital instrument cluster offers a fair amount of information and even displays ABS indications as well.

Specs & Features

Componentry is kept identical to standard Platina 110, except for the new ABS hardware. The overall motorcycle weighs in at just 119 kg and is very manoeuvrable by an average person. Combining this lightness with a 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine, one can expect impressive fuel economy figures.

This fuel injected engine is capable of making 8.44 bhp of power at 7,000 RPM and 9.81 Nm of torque at 5,000 RPM. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox connected to rear wheels via a chain drive. Bajaj Platina 110 ABS retains the 11L fuel tank from the outgoing model and offers a decent tank range.