New Bajaj Pulsar 125 Spied – Monoshock, Larger Screen, Headlight, Taillight

Bajaj Auto has been working on next-gen Pulsar lineup (Classic Pulsars) and a camouflaged test mule of a next-gen Pulsar 125 surfaced on the internet recently. Now, next-gen Pulsar 125 has reached showrooms and we can expect other Pulsar models to follow a similar pattern before they’re officially launched on August 12th launch.

Next Gen Pulsar 125

There’s a recurring pattern of unreleased Bajaj vehicles reaching showrooms before a formal launch and the latest recipient is 2027 Bajaj Pulsar 125. This looks like an update to Classic Pulsar 125, which was updated in January 2026. Within a short period of time, updating a mass-market offering is an unusual practice in the industry.

Next-gen Pulsar 125 packs an evolved design over the current Classic Pulsar 125 with a much sharper and more aggressive LED headlights. The current headlight was introduced in January 2026 and was complemented by LED blinkers. Those LED blinkers are missing in next-gen Pulsar 125, for some reason, replaced by halogen units.

Fuel tank looks more or less identical to current model and the model from two decades ago, but tank shrouds have been redesigned to be pointier, more angular and aggressive. This is the first-ever tail light update to Classic Pulsar lineup since the UG3 update in 2006. These new revised LED tail lights look sporty and modern.

The particular variant we see in the spy shots, look like a base variant which has a single-piece seat and a single-piece rear grab rail. Maybe a higher variant with split seats, belly pan, split grab rail and probably LED blinkers (all these confirmed in spy shot) is part of the equation. The Colour LCD screen, which is much bigger in size, might be standard and it seems to get turn-by-turn navigation too.

The exhaust seems to be new as well and is not cylindrical in shape. It looks slightly larger than current model as well. There are new side body panels with next-gen Bajaj Pulsar 125 and some of the main frame, finished in Silver, is now exposed and is part of the bike’s design. Clip-on handlebars along with hinged fuel filler cap continue as they were.

Rear Mono-Shock Suspension

Looking at the leaked motorcycle, one can’t help but think about the now-discontinued Pulsar N125, sales of which lasted for around 2 years. We say this because this next-gen Pulsar 125 is packing a rear mono-shock suspension, which none of the Classic Pulsars ever got. So, there may be a new main frame and subframe to accommodate this rear mono-shock.

Wheels look like they’re identical to current model and then we have front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. The engine could be carried forward from the current Classic Pulsar 125, which is a 124.38cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit with 11.8 PS and 10.8 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Fuel tank could be the same 15L in capacity, which is more than what fancy ADV Tourers offer these days.

















