New Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS Spied Testing – Launch Likely In 2021

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 gets significant cosmetic revision while the hardware appear to be retained

The Bajaj Pulsar NS family of street fighters aged rather well. Started its innings with a 200 cc variant almost a decade ago, the NS nameplate later spawned a popular 160 variant with identical styling. The competition has come up with modern and better equipped compact displacement naked motorcycles, prompting Bajaj Auto to revisit the drawing board.

New Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 spotted testing

A prototype of what appears to be the next generation Bajaj Pulsar NS has been spotted testing on the public road for the first time. The air-cooling fins on the engine block strongly indicate that this is a 160 cc variant. The tyre sizes, thin front telescopic forks and box section swing arm also point towards the smaller engined variant.

The revised bodywork appears to be production ready but the finer details are concealed by the camouflage. The most significant visual change is the fuel tank which now features longer extensions. The headlamp is also completely new with a compact projector unit and a redesigned casing.

The tailpiece continues to retain familiarity but we expect the taillight to undergo revision. It is reasonable to assume that the new Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 will receive an updated fully digital instrument console. Spy images are credit to automotive enthusiast Jupiter Logo.

Specifications

The time proven 160.3 cc air / oil-cooled single-cylinder motor is expected to be carried forward. The underbelly exhaust has been done away with in favour of a conventional canister in a bid to meet the stricter emission standards. In its current avatar, the motor produces a healthy 17.2 hp and 14.6 Nm of torque, and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Changes, if any, are likely to be nominal.

The perimeter frame, suspension and braking setup appear to have been carried forward without any changes. The sporty compact displacement naked motorcycle is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear discs with single-channel ABS.

Bigger engined variant on its way?

It is only a matter of time before the Pulsar NS 200 receives a successor and it is expected to adopt the bigger 250 cc liquid-cooled motor from the Dominar. A bigger engine would help create a sufficient distance from its 160 cc sibling in terms of market positioning and pricing, while also strengthening the brand’s quarter liter lineup.

Rivals

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 will be pitted against the TVS Apache RTR 160, Hero Xtreme 160R and Yamaha FZS-FI. The brand pull and a modern design should give the new naked Pulsar an edge over its rivals. We expect the new motorcycle to be ready for the market sometime in the second half of this year to take advantage of the festive season. Expect a marginal increase in the price from current INR 1.10 lakh (Ex-showroom).