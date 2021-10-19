New Bajaj Pulsar 250 Teased For The First Time – Official

1 of 16

Biggest Pulsars till date will be launched on Oct 28, as part of the brand’s 20th anniversary celebrations

It was in November 2001 that Bajaj Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180 were launched in the Indian market. Priced competitively, the bikes can be credited with popularizing performance-oriented biking in the country. Over the years, Pulsar range has been expanded to include several new products. Pulsar motorcycles continue to be bestsellers for the company.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Teased

NS250 is expected to borrow some of the styling bits from existing naked NS motorcycles such as NS160 and NS200. On the same lines, 250F could have some features similar to that of Pulsar 220F. It is likely that Pulsar 250cc twins will utilize a new platform. Both bikes could share features such as headlamp and LED DRLs. They appear to have an aggressive front fascia.

Talking about differences between the two bikes, NS250 utilizes a minimalistic front cowl in comparison to the larger, puffed-up unit used on 250F. On 250F, the front fairing merges seamlessly with the tank shrouds. NS250 has a small flyscreen, which is largely there as visual aid. 250F has a much larger flyscreen that should provide adequate wind protection.

While the rear-view mirrors are the same, they are mounted differently. On NS250, the rear-view mirrors are placed on the handlebar. 250F has it on the front apron. Other things like front fender, engine cowl, crash guard, tail section and rear LED taillight appear to be the same on both bikes. Other key features include split-seat design, split grab rails, side-mounted twin-barrel exhaust canister and rear tyre hugger. Below is the first official teaser of the new Bajaj Pulsar 250.

In terms of ergonomics, both bikes appear to have a comfortable riding stance. Foot pegs are centrally located on both bikes. One difference though is that 250F appears to have a slightly raised handlebar. In comparison, NS250 appears to use low set handlebar. This should allow a more committed riding posture, as and when needed.

Pulsar NS250 and 250F engine and specs

It is expected that Pulsar NS250 and 250F will get an entirely new 249cc engine. This will be different from the ones currently in use with Dominar 250 and KTM 250cc bikes. The new engine could churn out 24 bhp of max power and 20 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bajaj is expected to equip its biggest Pulsars with advanced tech such as variable valve actuation (VVA) and assist and slipper clutch. This will allow the new Pulsars to compete effectively with rival products from Suzuki and Yamaha. In other updates, the bikes could get Bluetooth-based connectivity features.

Suspension system for Pulsar 250cc motorcycles comprises standard telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.