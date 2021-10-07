New Bajaj Pulsar 250cc Motorcycles Spied Together – Launch Next Month

Upcoming Pulsar 250cc motorcycle will primarily challenge rival products from Yamaha and Suzuki

Pulsar range has remained a bestseller for Bajaj Auto since several years. It currently has bikes from 125cc to 220cc. Pulsar range motorcycles are popular for their dynamic performance and affordability. As market trends indicate a growing interest in 250cc segment, Bajaj will soon extend Pulsar range to cater to this space.

Bajaj already has Dominar 250 and same capacity bikes from KTM and Husqvarna. However, considering the wide popularity of Pulsar nameplate, it has a better chance at raking in desired sales numbers. For maximum reach, Bajaj is getting ready to launch two versions of Pulsar 250. Their MD has already announced that launch will take place next month, in Nov 2021 – which is when the Pulsar brand also celebrates its 20th anniversary.

It includes naked and semi-faired models of Pulsar 250. Going by the company’s current naming convention, these could be called NS250, and 250F respectively. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation on this. Latest spy images are credit to automotive enthusiast Narinder Tandon, who spotted these Pulsar 250cc motorcycles on Dehu Road, just outside of Pune.

Pulsar NS250 and 250F

NS250 has a sporty profile with an aggressive front fascia. The bike gets single LED projector headlamp flanked by eye-shaped sleek LED DRLs. Overall styling seems comparable to 250cc offerings from the likes of Yamaha and Suzuki. At the side, fuel tank is seamlessly integrated with tank shrouds. Air scoops on the fairing are also evident, which could be a way to improve the bike’s aerodynamics.

Apart from the tank shrouds, no other form of panelling can be seen on Pulsar NS250. Other key features include engine protector, split seat design, elevated tail section, alloy wheels, rear tyre hugger, and stubby exhaust. The bike has a fairly comfortable riding stance, which makes it suitable for everyday commutes.

Coming to Pulsar 250F, the only major difference can be seen in the fairing. The front fairing is an integrated unit comprising the headlamp cowl, windscreen and tank shrouds.

This translates into a beefier look and feel for the bike. The windscreen should be able to provide better wind protection. Some panels can be seen on sides that cover part of the engine assembly. Most other features including riding stance are largely the same as NS250.

Pulsar RS250

Though not yet spied testing, Bajaj is also expected to launch a fully faired version of the 250cc Pulsar. Bajaj has done a wonderful job with RS200, the only fully-faired Pulsar currently on offer. Expect things to get even better with RS250. Overall styling and fairing are expected to be entirely new. Pulsar RS250 will compete with the likes of Yamaha Fazer 25 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

All three Pulsar 250cc bikes will share the same engine and most other hardware. They are expected to get an entirely new 250cc motor. It will be different from the existing unit used with KTM 250 Duke, Dominar 250 and Husqvarna twins.

The new engine could be generating max power of 24 bhp and peak torque of 20 Nm. It could get new features such as slipper clutch and variable valve actuation (VVT). The existing 248.77cc, liquid cooled motor churns out 27 bhp and 23.5 Nm.