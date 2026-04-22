New Bajaj Pulsar 350cc Launched – Marginal Decline In Performance

With the new 350cc engine, the Pulsar NS400Z sees a marginal performance drop of 2.4 PS and 1.8 Nm

Bajaj has introduced 350cc engines across select Triumph, Dominar and KTM models. This allows buyers to benefit from the lower 18% GST rate, in comparison to the 40% GST applicable on the 400cc versions. In the latest development, Bajaj has introduced the 350cc version of the Pulsar NS400Z as well. Let’s check out the details.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z 350cc – Performance

Across all Triumph, KTM and Dominar bikes that have received their 350cc versions, Bajaj has ensured that there is minimal impact on overall performance. A similar approach has been used for the Pulsar NS400Z. In its original format, the Pulsar NS400Z was equipped with a 373cc engine. It generated 43 PS, the max possible in the Sport riding mode. Torque output was 35 Nm.

In its new version, Pulsar NS400Z utilizes a 349.13 cc engine, which generates 40.6 PS and 33.2 Nm of torque. This is the same as the 350cc Dominar. The liquid-cooled, single-cylinder setup remains the same as earlier. To reduce the displacement, the engine’s stroke has been reduced from 60 mm to 56.1 mm. Bore remains unchanged at 89 mm. This strategy helps eliminate the need for any complex and costly modifications to the engine.

However, the rev band has changed for the peak power and torque with the new 350cc engine. As compared to the earlier 8,800 rpm, the new engine delivers peak power at a higher 9,000 rpm. Similarly, the peak torque output is delivered at 7,500 rpm, as compared to 6,500 rpm earlier. The higher RPMs shift the engine’s character toward a more rev-happy, top-end-focused feel.

It could also mean less punch at lower speeds. The 350cc version could feel sportier when pushed but is expected to be slightly less effortless in everyday riding. In comparison, the larger displacement engine was torquier and more relaxed. The higher rev range means that there are unlikely to be any major gains in fuel efficiency. It will depend more on the riding style rather than the reduced displacement.

Pulsar NS400Z 350cc – Price Unchanged

Price of the Pulsar 350cc is similar to the Pulsar 400cc, there has been no reduction. This is because back in 2025, when the GST hike was implemented, Bajaj had absorbed the same, and did not pass it on to the customers.

Apart from the 350cc engine, there are no other changes to Pulsar NS400Z. The bike is preferred for its aggressive muscular profile, featuring an LED projector headlamp, lightning bolt DRLs, USD front forks, sculpted fuel tank, aerodynamic design and sporty graphics.

The bike has split seats, an underbelly exhaust and exciting colour options. Other key highlights include electronic ride-by-wire throttle control, advanced liquid cooling, dual-channel ABS, digital instrument cluster, traction control, and ride modes of Road, Rain, Sport and Off-road.