New Bajaj Pulsar 400 Vs Rivals – Duke 390, Dominar, Triumph 400, Apache 310, Harley 440

Where rivals are concerned, Bajaj Pulsar NS400 lock horns with Speed 400, Mavrick 440, Apache RTR 310, Harley X440, 390 Duke, Dominar 400, CB300R and the likes

The excitement in Indian motorcycling fraternity is off the roof at Bajaj’s facility where the company just launched its ‘Biggest Pulsar ever’. With the launch of Pulsar NS400Z, Bajaj is bringing the vastly popular Pulsar brand to a whole new level where performance single-cylinder motorcycles are concerned in India.

New Bajaj Pulsar 400 Vs Rivals

The most anticipated Pulsar NS400Z is launched by Bajaj at a brilliant introductory price of Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-sh). We’re sure this aggressive pricing is stirring the hearts of innumerous Pulsar maniacs in India. It rivals the likes of Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, Hero Mavrick 440, KTM 390 Duke and Bajaj’s own Dominar 400. To some extent, Pulsar NS400 also rivals Harley-Davidson X440, Honda CB300R, BMW G 310 R and Yezdi Roadster.

To keep costs in check, Bajaj Auto is offering the same 373cc engine as Dominar 400. In effect, Pulsar NS400 is essentially the Pulsar NS200 with its perimeter frame, but packs Dominar 400’s 40 bhp and 35 Nm engine. Owing to its power cruiser genre, Dominar 400 weighs a hefty 193 kg. With Pulsar NS400, weight is more manageable at 174 kg.

The most powerful offering of this bunch is the KTM 390 Duke at 45 bhp and it comes at a premium costing Rs. 3.11 lakh (ex-sh). Except for Hero and Harley duo, all other motorcycles here get a DOHC 4V head along with liquid cooling. Owing to their smaller displacements, TVS Apache RTR 310 and Honda CB300R pack less performance. But they weigh less to make up for it. Especially the Honda CB300R at just 146 kg, is the lightest in this bunch.

Wheelbase is the longest with Dominar 400 at 1,453 mm and it suits the bike’s power cruiser genre. All motorcycles offer a seat height of around 800 mm, while KTM 390 Duke has the tallest seat height at 830 mm. Ground clearance is 180 mm with 390 Duke, highest in this comparison and it also has the biggest fuel tank of this bunch at 13.4L. The new Pulsar NS400Z has 12L tank.

Cycle parts

150-section rear tyre is the norm in this high-performance single-cylinder motorcycle space and Pulsar NS400 slightly disappoints in this regard with a 140-section rear tyre. However, Harley X440 packs 140-section while Yezdi Roadster’s is 130-section. All motorcycles get dual disc brakes at both ends along with dual-channel ABS. Pulsar NS400 now packs floating disc brakes, 5-way adjustable levers, ABS ride modes, traction control system and ride-by-wire throttle.

Where features are concerned, no motorcycle on this list can hold a candle against Apache RTR 310. TVS has thrown everything on Apache RTR 310 including custom BTO packs to individualise the bike further. TPMS, quickshifter, cooled seat, cornering ABS, cruise control, cornering TCS, cornering cruise control are wheelie control are some of the features that TVS Apache RTR 310 offers.

KTM 390 Duke offer a few of these attributes too. Suspension-wise, only the Hero Mavrick and Yezdi Roadster lack USD front forks, while others offer them for better handling characteristics and premium appeal. Except for the Hero-Harley duo and Yezdi Roadster, all other motorcycles pack a sportier mono-shock rear suspension setup.

Stellar pricing by Bajaj Auto

All motorcycles offer LED lighting elements in their headlights, tail lights and turn indicators. Which is expected at this price point. In terms of instrumentation, Triumph is the only one adhering to semi-digital cluster for retro appeal. Dominar 400, Yezdi Roadster, BMW G 310 R and CB300R pack fully digital clusters, but they don’t feature connectivity attributes. Rest of the motorcycles including the just launched Pulsar NS400 pack phone connectivity with a dedicated app.

Where pricing is concerned, KTM 390 Duke tops everything at Rs. 3.11 lakh (ex-sh). TVS Apache RTR has optional BTO packs that can take the price very high. A few motorcycles on this list like Harley-Davidson X440 have variants that can get pricey. That said, BMW G 310 R is the one that looks like it is priced at a hefty premium. On the other end, Triumph Speed 400 and Hero Mavrick 440 hit the sweet spot.

That said, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z at Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-sh, introductory), is killer pricing and is likely to tip a lot of potential buyers in its favour over aforementioned rivals. Best part about Pulsar NS400 is that there are no variants. What the company announced, is what you get.