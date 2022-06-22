New Bajaj Pulsar Launch Teaser 13th July – Is It Pulsar 160 N?

Updates for Pulsar 160NS have become necessary due to better equipped rival products

A popular street fighter, Bajaj Pulsar 160NS competes with rivals such as TVS Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZS-FI and Hero Xtreme 160R. To keep it relevant to evolving customer preferences, Bajaj will be launching next-gen version of Pulsar 160NS soon. In its new avatar, it could be rebranded as N160 or 160N.

Ahead of launch, Bajaj has now shared a new teaser, with the Pulsar face. The teaser reads – Thrill; Now in a new Avatar. It is very likely that this is the first official teaser of the upcoming Pulsar 160 N. Interestingly, Bajaj had also shared a teaser last week, for Pulsar 250 Eclipse edition.

New-gen Bajaj Pulsar 160N key updates

As is evident from earlier spy shots, next-gen Pulsar 160NS comes with a range of visual enhancements. For example, the headlamp looks entirely new, featuring a redesigned casing and compact projector unit. It is inspired by the Pulsar N250.

Another key change can be seen in the fuel tank that now gets longer extensions. The tail section looks familiar, but tail lights could feature a new design. The bike is known for its aggressive muscular styling, which will be carried forward or improved further.

Next-gen Pulsar 160N could get an updated fully digital instrument console. There can be various other subtle changes that will be revealed at the time of launch. Another update could be new colour options for the new-gen Pulsar 160N. The current model is offered in colour options of Metallic Pearl White, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey.

New-gen Bajaj Pulsar N 160 engine

Powering new Bajaj Pulsar N 160 will be the same 160.3cc, oil cooled, Twin Spark BS6 DTS-i FI engine as earlier. It is capable of generating 17.2 PS of max power at 9000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7250 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is possible that Bajaj may choose to tweak the engine for the new Pulsar 160NS. However, even then, there isn’t going to be any significant difference in performance.

Most of the other hardware and equipment is expected to be the same as earlier. The current model has telescopic front forks with anti-friction brush and Nitrox mono shock absorber with canister at the rear. The bike utilizes 17-inch alloy wheels that are shod with 90/90 -17 49 P tubeless tyres at the front and 120/80 -17 61 P tubeless units at the rear.

Braking system comprises 260mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard. Bajaj Pulsar 160 N weighs 151 kg and offers 177 mm of ground clearance. Fuel tank capacity is rated at 12 litres. As the changes are largely cosmetic in nature, new-gen Bajaj Pulsar 160NS could get a marginal price hike. The current model is priced at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).