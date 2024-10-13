New Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launch This Week – What To Expect

As evident with the spy shots, Pulsar N125 has the signature muscular profile seen across the Pulsar range

It was a busy year for Bajaj Auto, as the Pulsar range has undergone a thorough update. In addition, the company also launched the Pulsar NS400Z and the world’s first dual-fuel CNG bike. There’s more in store, as a new Pulsar bike is set to be unveiled on 16th October.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 – What to expect?

Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 has been spotted on road tests multiple times in recent months. It is possible that this is the same bike that Bajaj will launch on 16th October. Bajaj already offers the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. With more options, Bajaj can expand its presence in the 125cc segment that has been registering strong growth. Upon launch, the Pulsar N125 will primarily rival the likes of Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.

Similar to other Pulsar N series bikes, the Pulsar N125 will have sharp styling. Some exciting colour options and sporty graphics will be available with the bike. Spy shots have revealed a new LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, sleek tank shrouds and polygonal rear-view mirrors. Side section has a decluttered look and feel with the bike getting an underbelly exhaust.

Other highlights include a split seat design, robust grab rail, short tail section and rear tyre hugger. Riding stance is quite comfortable with wide, pulled-back handlebar and centrally mounted foot pegs. The pillion seat appears to be a bit narrow, but should be fine for urban commutes.

Tech package

Tech kit onboard the Pulsar N125 will include an all-digital instrument console. It could be the same or something similar to the new units seen onboard the updated Pulsar bikes. Riders will be able to access a range of information such as real-time fuel economy, average fuel economy, gear position indicator and distance-to-empty readout. The digital console is likely to get support for Bluetooth connectivity.

Various possibilities exist such as accessing mobile notifications on the digital console. With Bajaj Ride Connect app, users will be able to take calls, SMS and see missed call notifications. It remains to be seen if turn-by-turn navigation is part of the package with Pulsar N125. With the Bajaj Connect app, users can also access riding tips and owner’s manual.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 performance, specs

Powering the bike will be the 125cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine that can be seen with other 125cc bikes from Bajaj. Onboard the Pulsar 125, the engine delivers 11.8 PS and 10.8 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Suspension setup of Pulsar N125 will comprise standard telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Both ends have 17-inch wheels, with front disc and rear drum combo for the base variant. Top-spec variant of the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is expected to get disc brakes at both ends with single-channel ABS.

Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 95,000. In comparison, the Pulsar 125 is available at a starting price of Rs 92,883. Pulsar NS125 is costlier, available at Rs 1,01,050.