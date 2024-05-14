New Bajaj Pulsar RS400 Incoming – Rendered In New Colours

Upcoming Pulsar RS400 can be the fastest Pulsar, even better than NS400Z that has a top speed of 154 km/H

Bajaj recently launched the biggest Pulsar NS400Z at an irresistible price of Rs 1.85 lakh. Sources reveal that the biggest Pulsar will soon have a sibling in the form of a fully faired Pulsar RS400. It will be a track-ready bike, focused on unlocking exhilarating rides for enthusiasts.

Bajaj Pulsar RS400 Rendered

Some of the styling bits for Pulsar RS400 are expected to be borrowed from the smaller capacity Pulsar RS200. The fairing will be sharper and more aerodynamic, which will help achieve faster acceleration and higher top speed. Based on the design language, Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of the upcoming Pulsar RS400 in various colours of Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, White and Orange.

Graphics will be entirely new and the bike will be getting some exclusive colour options. An all-LED lighting setup is likely for Pulsar RS400. Other key highlights include trendy rear-view mirrors on the front cowl, an aggressive front fascia, functional wind screen, sculpted fuel tank, split seat design and rear tyre hugger.

With low-set handlebar and rear-set footpegs, Pulsar RS400 can have a committed riding stance. But in case Bajaj wants to position the bike as a sports tourer, Pulsar RS400 will have a relatively relaxed riding posture in comparison to RS200. Seat height is expected to be around 800 mm, which will make the bike suitable for a wide segment of users.

Tech features will include a Bluetooth-based fully digital instrument console. It could be the same unit as seen with the recently launched Pulsar NS400. Some new track focused info could be introduced for RS400. Users will be able to access calls, messages, music and turn-by-turn navigation. A lap timer allows users to track their performance.

Bajaj Pulsar RS400 – Performance, specs

Upcoming Pulsar RS 400 will be using the 373.27 cc, liquid cooled engine from the Dominar 400 and Pulsar NS400. It generates 40 PS and 35 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. For Pulsar RS400, some tweaks can be performed for improved power delivery. The engine has assist and slipper clutch and ride by wire electronic throttle control. Pulsar RS400 will be getting ECU ride modes and electronic traction control, similar to that of Pulsar NS400.

Suspension setup is likely to have 43 mm USD forks at front and an adjustable monoshock with Nitrox at rear. Pulsar RS400 will be getting 320 mm and 230 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. While alloy wheels will be 17-inch at both ends, the choice of tyres could be different in case of RS400. The focus will be on ensuring a superior grip at high speeds. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Bajaj Pulsar RS400 – Launch, pricing

New Bajaj Pulsar RS 400 is expected to be launched later this year. Just like the Pulsar NS400Z, the RS400 will also be offered at a competitive price point. An initial offer price of somewhere around Rs 2 lakh seems plausible for Pulsar RS400.