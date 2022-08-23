New Bajaj Pulsar Spied Testing – Is It 125cc Or 150cc ?

After launching biggest 250cc Pulsar and new-gen N160, Bajaj is in the process of introducing similar design aesthetics across the Pulsar range

It is likely that the next in line to get cosmetic updates and possibly some performance boost will be the bestselling Pulsar motorcycles. In that sense, the preferred candidates will be Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150. As of now, more than 80% of overall Pulsar motorcycle sales are contributed by smaller capacity Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150. The former is the largest contributor with more than 50% share in Pulsar sales.

A test mule spotted recently can be seen with front and rear disc brakes. This increases the likelihood of Pulsar 150. As compared to existing Pulsar 150 that has dual gas filled rear shock absorber, the test mule can be seen with monoshock rear suspension.

This feature is already available with NS125. Another key difference can be seen in the underbelly exhaust, as compared to a standard-looking upswept exhaust used with current Pulsar 150.

New Pulsar N125 and Pulsar 150 features

While test mules of N125 / new-gen Pulsar 150 have been spotted wearing heavy camouflage, it is easy to notice that the core design language is similar to Pulsar 250 and N160. Some of the key features include aggressive headlamp design, sporty rear view mirrors, beefy tank shrouds, telescopic front forks, prominent engine cowl, sleek turn signals and sharp tail section.

While Pulsar 250 and N160 and even NS125 have split-seat design, it is likely that Pulsar N125 and new-gen Pulsar 150 will be getting a single-piece seat. NS125 already has an underbelly exhaust, which will be visually largely the same with N125. Both N125 and new-gen Pulsar 150 will have a comfortable riding stance, with centrally placed foot pegs and ergonomically placed handlebar.

Pulsar N125, Pulsar 150 performance

It is possible that engines for N125 and Pulsar 150 can be updated, as per new architecture used for Pulsar 250. Recently launched N160 also utilizes an updated engine that offers improved reliability and faster acceleration.

It has segment-best torque availability and fastest passing acceleration in 3rd, 4th and 5th gear. Gear shifts have been smoothened and noise and vibrations have been reduced. Similar set of improvements can be expected with the Pulsar N125 and new Pulsar 150.

When launched, Pulsar N125 will work as a replacement for current NS125. In its current format, NS125 generates 12 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. In case of Pulsar 150, power and torque output is 14 PS and 13.25 Nm.

Sensing more opportunities in 125cc segment, Bajaj is also readying CT125X. It will be a sportier version of the entry-level CT motorcycle, with features like rugged headlamp design with metal guards, V-shaped DRL, fork gaiters, tank pads, quilted seat design and rear rack. Engine could be same as the upcoming Pulsar N125. Launch price of Bajaj CT125X is likely to be around Rs 80k. It will take on rivals such as Hero Glamour, Hero Super Splendor, Honda Shine and Honda SP125.

