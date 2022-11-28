New Bajaj Triumph Motorcycle Spied – Riding Posture Revealed

Triumph has been eyeing the entry-level segment for a long time and with Bajaj, a new product is expected soon

Bajaj has always wanted to increase their share in 200 cc to 500 cc segment. Under Bajaj, we only get the Dominar 400. They do have offerings via KTM in this segment. But despite that, this segment is still dominated by Royal Enfield with its slew of 350 cc bikes like Bullet, Classic and Meteor and also, Himalayan and Scram 411.

When Dominar was launched, Bajaj took a dig at Royal Enfield saying not to buy “Haathis” (elephants) as most Enfields wouldn’t properly go and if they did, wouldn’t properly stop and also weighed a lot with no gizmos. But in reality, Indians still bought Haathis. I don’t blame them. If the Haathi looked as elegant and charming as Royal Enfield bikes, why not?

Bajaj Triumph Motorcycle Spied

To add salt to the wound, Hunter 350 is launched at a lower price point too. At the same time, Triumph seems to be following the same route BMW Motorrad took to foray into entry-level bikes along with TVS. So, British brand Triumph has partnered up with Bajaj to co-develop a platform that would benefit both companies. A match made in Heaven? Maybe.

Last time we covered the Bajaj Triumph bike, it was papped fully undisguised. The new spy shots reveal mostly the same, but give more details too. For starters, this upcoming motorcycle will be offered in two versions, a street and a scrambler. Both get separate design elements to suit the genre. The video below shows riding posture on the upcoming Bajaj Triumph motorcycle, while it was spied near Pune.

Both test mules look production ready and we can expect a launch very soon. They shoot for the timeless retro classic look and we should say, looks quite handsome. Their design is reminiscent of Triumph’s Bonneville lineup. They get a single-piece seat, neat grab rail at the rear, round headlights and indicators, bar-end mirrors and a lot more.

In terms of cycle parts, they get USD front forks and mono-shock at back, 19” and 17” alloy wheels at the front and back, single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS, slightly rear-set footpegs and more. They both get LED lighting all-around, a circular speedo and a squarish digital display beside it housed in the same console.

What To Expect?

We don’t know the exact engine specs at the moment. But looking at the engine on test mules, looks like a single-cylinder unit with liquid cooling and a single exhaust setup. Looking at the size of it, it is likely to be a 300 to 400cc unit. And might make around 35 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. It may get a 6-speed gearbox too.

Looking at their lean and athletic frame, they are likely to weigh around 170 to 180 kg. Both bikes will be manufactured here in India to get the production costs down. These motorcycles will be sold under Triumph branding. Bajaj might launch a different version of their own branding in the future. This probably will be a similar story, what we have seen with Bajaj-KTM. First KTM branded motorcycles were launched, and based on them, Bajaj launched their own Pulsar motorcycles.

When launched, Bajaj Triumph motorcycle will compete against Royal Enfield, Honda, Yezdi, Jawa, TVS, BMW offerings falling into the same ring. Launch will take place in 2023.

1 of 5

Source