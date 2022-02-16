New Baleno 2022 Images Of Interiors, Exteriors – Nexa 3D Configurator

Launch of the Upcoming Baleno is planned for 23rd February 2022

Till now, Maruti has released multiple teasers through which it has confirmed new features. These include a HUD (Heads Up Display Unit), Smartplay Pro+ Tech, a 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system and 360 degree view camera system.

While official updates from Maruti are flowing in regularly, new details about the best selling hot-hatch are also leaking simultaneously. Earlier today, the 2022 Baleno variants wise features list was leaked. In another set of spy shots, we got to see multiple units of the Baleno in one of the dealer stock-yard, without any camouflage.

The latest leak has come from Nexa official website. The 3D configurator of the 2022 Maruti Baleno has gone live, revealing the official interiors and exteriors of 2022 Baleno. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Balaji Elumalai for sharing the details.

Key Specs & Safety

The 2022 Baleno will be launched in a total of 11 variants, which will include Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (Optional), Alpha and Alpha (Optional). Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, Alpha (O) trims will be offered with both, 5-speed MT and AMT gearboxes whereas the entry level Sigma trim will be sold only with the 5-speed MT gearbox.

The 2022 Baleno will be launched only with one engine option but customers will have 2 gearbox options to choose from. The current Baleno is available with 2 versions of its 1.2 litre petrol motor. The upcoming Baleno will be sold only with the 1.2 litre K12 DualJet petrol motor, which will be mated to a 12 V mild hybrid system.

The engine has been tuned to dish out around 89 PS. Gearbox options will include a standard 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). It must be noted that the current Baleno is available with a CVT, instead of the AMT.

However, Maruti has now decided to axe the CVT and introduce the AMT instead. Interestingly, across Maruti’s range, it was only the Baleno which was offered with a CVT, as all other models used an AMT or a torque converter unit.

On the safety front, Maruti has reportedly used stronger materials for improving the structure of the Baleno, which should improve its crash-worthiness. Top-end trims of the 2022 Baleno will be getting ESP, ABS, Cruise Control and 6 Airbags, which shall improve overall safety for the occupants.

Competition

Post its launch, Baleno will continue to compete with models like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Honda Jazz. The current pricing of the Baleno starts at the INR 6.03 lakhs mark and goes all the way up to INR 9.41 lakhs (ex-showroom). It will be fair to expect that Maruti will be charging a premium for the updated Baleno as it will be launched with multiple additional features.

Interested customers can currently head to a NEXA dealership or NEXA’s website to pre-book the 2022 Baleno against an advance of INR 11K. As the launch date of 23rd February’22 draws closer, Display and Test Drive units of the Baleno too will start reaching showrooms soon, which will allow prospective buyers to experience the model up-close.