New Benelli 302R Starts Arriving At Showrooms In China – First Look

Upon its launch in India, the new Benelli 302R will be rivaling the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310 and the upcoming new-gen KTM RC 390

With three new launches in India this year, Benelli has had a busy first quarter of 2021. Last month, images of the production-spec 2021 302R were leaked which gave us an idea about the bike. The upcoming entry-level faired sports bike made its debut in China last week sharing details of the India-bound motorcycle.

The faired superbike has started reaching dealerships in China where its prices have been tagged at CNY 29,800 (approximately INR 3.38 lakh). As discussed previously, the latest iteration of 302R comes with a bunch of updates in terms of aesthetics and features. It also gets an updated engine that satisfies the latest emission norms.

Redesigned Styling

Starting with its design, the updated 302R comes with a revised front fascia that looks more aggressive and sharper than the outgoing model. The front end flaunts a vertically stacked LED headlamp unit which is flanked by fairing-mounted turn indicators on both sides that also double up as turn indicators. The new 302R dons a much slimmer and sleeker fairing than the previous model making it look more attractive.

The earlier edition of the motorcycle featured a broad front end and large headlight unit which made it look obese. The streamlined front end of the bike enhances its aerodynamic properties that should translate to slightly better performance. Take a look at the short walkaround video of new Benelli 302R below. Hat tip to Rahul for sharing this video.

Updates have been made to its tail section as well which features a new pair of LED taillights along with new air vents under the pillion seat. New body graphics and colour scheme must give the updated 302R a fresh appeal.

Features & Specifications

In terms of features, the 2021 302R now comes with a revised cockpit featuring a new fully digital TFT instrument display. The digital screen displays a whole lot of information from the speedometer, odometer, fuel level, temperature gauge and gear position indicator. Switch gears are now back-lit giving the motorcycle a more premium appeal.

Coming to its specifications, it will be powered by an updated 300cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor complying with the latest Euro-5 emission norms. This unit is tuned to 34.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm making it marginally more powerful than its predecessor. It will be linked to a six-speed gearbox. The major bump in performance can be felt with a loss in its kerb weight by 22 kilos. The motorcycle now weighs just 182kg.

Suspension setup has been left untouched that comprises 41mm upside-down forks at front with preload adjustability and a mono-shock unit at rear. Anchorage duties will be handled by dual discs with 4-piston calipers from Bosch at front and a single disc at rear. This will be assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard. The updated 302R is expected to be launched in India in a couple of months and will most likely be priced around Rs 3.50-3.60 lakh (ex-showroom).