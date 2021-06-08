New Benelli Electric Motorcycle To Be Based On QJ7000D – Gets Helmet Storage Space

Several of Zhejiang Qianjiang’s motorcycles will be launched globally under Benelli nameplate

Part of China-based Zhejiang Qianjiang, Italian manufacturer Benelli could soon foray into the electric motorcycle segment. The shift to electric is inevitable and the sooner it’s done, the better it will be for a company’s long-term prospects.

Now that QJ7000D electric motorcycle has been showcased at 2021 Beijing Motor Show, there are speculations that this product could be introduced in global markets under Benelli. Images are credit to QQMTC.

It is to note that QJ7000D electric motorcycle has been developed by a new company named Qianjiang Electric Vehicle. Just like Zhejiang Qianjiang, this new company is also part of Geely Group. It will function as a part of Zhejiang Qianjiang. The new company is expected to focus primarily on developing electric vehicles.

QJ7000D electric motorcycle design and features

Just like other motorcycles manufactured by Qianjiang, this too looks flamboyant and extravagant. The bike has a beefy profile towards the front, while the rear section is much sleeker. The bike’s fairing has a dual-tone colour theme of blue and grey, which creates an exciting contrast with the blacked-out components.

The bike has an aggressive front fascia with a sleek quad-light setup, uniquely shaped rear view mirrors and V-shaped windscreen. One of the innovations on this bike is that the space underneath the fuel tank can be used to store a helmet. Other key features include USD front forks, single disc brake, and central rear shock absorber. The bike is expected to be offered with dual-channel ABS as standard.

QJ7000D electric motorcycle has been equipped with chain transmission and gearbox. It has a fully digital LCD instrument panel that displays a range of information such as speed, gear position, battery percentage, distance travelled, time, etc. The instrument console is likely to offer Bluetooth connectivity. This can be used to access various features when connected with the user’s smartphone.

The bike has a split seat design and is expected to offer a comfortable riding position. Another key feature is rear tyre hugger that holds the sleek turn signals and number plate.

QJ7000D electric motorcycle powertrain

Details about the motor and battery have not been revealed. However, it can be estimated that the motorcycle could match the performance of a 600cc petrol-powered sports bike.

It remains to be seen when QJ7000D electric motorcycle could be introduced globally under Benelli. Not sure if it will be launched in India. Even if it does, it is not happening anytime soon.