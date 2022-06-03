New BMW 310 RR Fully Faired Motorcycle Based On Apache 310 – 15th July Launch

BMW India has shared a teaser of an upcoming new motorcycle, which will be launched on 15th July 2022

In recent years, BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor partnership has been one of the most fruitful tie-ups. As we already know that TVS develops and manufactures BMW’s entry-level motorcycles G 310 R and G 310 GS. Both these bikes are based on the 310cc platform which TVS utilises for its own faired sports bike Apache RR 310.

Although BMW has not been able to replicate its international success with the G 310 twins in India, TVS has enjoyed a decent run with its flagship super sports tourer motorcycle. Now, a new teaser suggests that this 310cc platform will be used for the launch of a new bike.

BMW 310 RR Or G 310 RR Or S 310 R

BMW India has announced the launch of a new motorcycle on 15th July 2022. Along with the Block Your Date mail, BMW has also shared a teaser image, which shows the tail light of the upcoming motorcycle. It is the same tail light which we have seen on Apache 310 RR.

More or less, this new motorcycle teaser indicates the launch of a fully faired BMW 310. The launch of a fully faired version of BMW 310 has always been rumoured. But this is the first time an official invite and teaser has been shared.

Upcoming BMW 310 RR – Design

Just like the current lot of 310 range, the upcoming BMW 310 RR will also be manufactured by TVS at their plant in Hosur. It is likely to be heavily inspired by the Apache 310. Headlight and tail light units are likely to be similar, so as to save costs. Fairing unit might be slightly different in design, inspired by BMW design language.

Another difference will be the colour option. As can be seen in the teaser, the BMW RR310 is wearing the traditional BMW colours of White and Blue. Features on offer will also be the same and include a 5 inch colour display with bluetooth connectivity, dual channel ABS, slipper clutch, ride by wire, etc.

Upcoming BMW 310 RR – Specs

Engine specs are likely to be the same as that of the current BMW 310. It will be powered by a 312.2cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine delivering 34 PS @ 9700 rpm and 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm. These are the peak output figures, achieved in Sport and Track mode. These will be lowered to 25.8 PS @ 7600 rpm and 25 Nm @ 6700 rpm in Urban and Rain mode. Transmission is via a 6 speed unit.

With chassis and mechanicals the same, performance will also be similar to the Apache. BMW 310 RR will have a top speed of 160 kmph. It does a 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.17 seconds. Front suspension will be via USD forks while rear will get a two arm aluminium swingarm. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Price of BMW 310 RR will be higher than Apache 310, which is priced at Rs 2.65 lakh, ex-sh.