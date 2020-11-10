New BMW G 310 GS Vs KTM 390 ADV Vs RE Himalayan – Comparison

With the launch of the updated BMW G 310 GS, a comparison is in order with its nearest rivals- KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan

BMW Motorrad has finally launched its entry-level G 310 twins in India. While the G 310 R is a naked roadster, G 310 GS is an adventure tourer. With growing popularity and demands for Adventure bikes in India, this is currently a hotly contested space with big players such as KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan fighting it out.

By launching a much affordable BS6 iteration of G 310 GS, BMW has announced its entry in a grand fashion. It is even more affordable than its KTM counterpart and that has left many biking enthusiasts surprised. So let us find out by comparing it with its nearest rivals in this segment how it fares against them.

Engine

All these bikes now comply with the latest BS6 emission norms. While all are powered by single-cylinder units, the Himalayan gets a single overhead camshaft instead of double cams like the rest. Therefore the Himalayan has the lowest power output among the three ADVs even though it carries the largest displacement. The 373.2cc engine of KTM 390 produces the highest output of 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of peak torque.

While the Himalayan gets a five-speed gearbox, the 390 Adventure and G 310 GS get a six-speed unit. The latter two come with a slipper clutch and assist alongside clutch by wire system as standard. These have been new additions in the BMW adventure motorcycle.

Dimensions

Dimensions of a bike turn out to be very critical when one to go in beaten tracks and these bikes are made for that. There is no considerable difference in their heights, widths and lengths. However, when it comes to their kerb weight, Himalayan is a lot heavier than its peers at 199kg while the KTM and BMW weigh 175kg and 169kg respectively and that can be felt in its performance as well.

Features

KTM 390 Adventure continues to lead the segment in terms of features on offer. However, BMW has made some valuable additions too in its latest iteration of G 310 GS. Both these motorcycles come with a throttle-by-wire technology and full LED lighting setup whereas Himalayan is offered with a conventional cable-operated throttle and halogen lamp setup.

All three bikes are equipped with common features such as dual-channel ABS with switchable rear-wheel ABS deactivation. However, KTM 390 clearly leads with the equipment list consisting of a 5-inch TFT colour infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Off-Road Mode, MTC (lean angle sensitive), bi-directional quick shifter, traction control and cornering ABS.

Hardware

While none of these motorcycles can’t be defined as hardcore off-roaders meant for trail bashing, the Himalayan is definitely more suited to take on the rough paths. Whereas the KTM and BMW are more touring friendly which can manage occasional off-roading. The KTM 390 and BMW G 310 are equipped with upside forks at front with 43mm WP Apex and 41mm USD suspension units respectively.

On the other hand, Himalayan gets 41mm telescopic at front with a travel of 200mm way more than 180mm and 170mm available in BMW and KTM respectively. All three motorcycles are equipped with a mono-shock at rear with preload adjustable units for 390 Adventure and G 310 and a multi-link unit for Himalayan.

The G 310 and 390 Adventure ride on 19-inch front and 17inch rear wheels while Himalayan rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. While the former two use alloy wheels wrapped around by tubeless tyres, Himlayan gets tube tyres which are wrapped around spoke wheels. Anchoring duties are carried out by disc brakes at both ends on all three bikes with dual-channel ABS on offer.

Price

Royal Enfield Himalayan is by far the most affordable in this space with its prices starting at Rs 1.89 lakh. However, it is also the least powerful and least specced model too in comparison to its compatriots. KTM 390 Adventure is now the most expensive in this range at Rs 3.04 lakh, however, it is also the most powerful of the lot and gets the most number of features as well. (Prices mentioned are ex-showroom)