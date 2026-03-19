New BMW i3 Electric Sedan Debuts – 900 Km Range, 469 PS

BMW i3’s fresh new design will also be seen with the upcoming ICE 3 Series even though the EV and ICE versions utilize different platforms

BMW has unveiled the i3 sedan, which utilizes the brand’s latest ‘Neue Klasse’ platform. This was first seen with the iX3, making the i3 the second BMW car to use the advanced platform with an 800 volt architecture. The i3 nameplate has existed earlier also in the form of a quirky carbon fibre hatchback sold from 2013–2022.

BMW i3 badge has also been used in China for the i3 eDrive35L, which is more of a retrofit ICE to EV project. The new i3 is entirely different and reflects BMW’s plan to electrify its core sedan lineup. Let’s check out the details.

BMW i3 performance, range

There are likely to be multiple powertrain options for the i3. But for now, details of only the i3 50 xDrive variant are available. Specs of this model are similar to that of the iX3 xDrive50. The i3 electric sedan utilizes dual electric motors, offering a combined output of 469 PS and 645 Nm of torque. While much of the propulsion is provided by the synchronous motor mounted on the rear axle, the asynchronous electric motor at the front takes care of traction and overall efficiency.

According to BMW, this combo of synchronous and asynchronous motors offers multiple benefits. It helps reduce weight, optimize energy usage and reduce manufacturing costs. BMW i3 is equipped with BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive setup. Key features include an 800-volt architecture, cell-to-pack construction and cylindrical battery cells. These allow compact packaging and enhanced energy density.

BMW i3 has an EPA range of 440 miles (708 km) and a WLTP range of 559 miles (900 km). DC fast charging is supported up to 400 kW, allowing the sedan to add around 400 km in just 10 minutes. BMW i3 has Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature, which can be used for appliances or as a power back-up for a house. When the sedan detects a charging scenario, the charging flap opens automatically.

With the i3, BMW has also made the overall driving experience a lot more responsive and predictable. This has been achieved via the new Heart of Joy control system, which manages the brakes, drive, energy recuperation and some steering functions. This system is claimed to be 10 times faster than earlier systems. Other features include standard stroke-dependent dampers, a new five-link rear axle and anti-roll bars featuring heavily preloaded bearings. There’s an optional adaptive suspension setup as well.

BMW i3 – Design and features

A seamless blend of signature features and contemporary styling can be seen with the i3. Key highlights include a new, wider kidney grille that integrates the lighting elements. Side profile has smooth, curvy panels, flush door handles and a tapering roofline. One can also see the traditional Hofmeister kink at the C-pillar being reimagined with a stronger visual presence.

At the rear, the BMW i3 features a clean and understated design. Dimensionally, the sedan is 4,760 mm long, 1,864 mm wide, 1,481 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,898 mm. Inside, a number of features have been borrowed from the iX3 SUV. Key highlights include a large 17.9-inch infotainment screen, a pillar-to-pillar lower windshield display and an optional 3D head-up display.

There’s a new steering wheel (also seen with the iX3) with illuminated controls, which light up only when needed. Other key features include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, leather-like materials, wireless charging and physical buttons for critical functions. The sedan has voice commands via Alexa and a range of cloud services.

BMW i3 launch

BMW has planned to commence production of the new i3 in August at its Munich plant. Deliveries are expected to commence around September or October. At a later date, BMW is also likely to introduce single motor variants and performance-oriented models of the i3. BMW i3 will rival the likes of Tesla Model 3 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV.