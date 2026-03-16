New BMW M 1000 R India Launch Price Rs 33.5 Lakh – 210 hp Super Roadster

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW M 1000 R supersport roadster in the country. The high-performance naked motorcycle is being offered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can now be pre-ordered at BMW Motorrad dealerships across India. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from May 2026 onwards. It is priced at Rs 33,50,000 (ex-showroom).

Aggressive Design Inspired By RR Models

The design of the new BMW M 1000 R reflects the brand’s M performance DNA, combining the styling of a roadster with superbike-inspired elements. The motorcycle features new dual-flow LED headlights derived from BMW’s RR models, giving it a sharp and aggressive front profile.

Up front, the bike also features M Winglets, which enhance aerodynamic performance. These winglets generate additional downforce at higher speeds. According to BMW, at 220 km/h the winglets increase front-wheel load by around 11 kg, improving stability during hard acceleration and cornering.

Other design highlights include M carbon wheels, brake cooling ducts integrated into the front mudguard and a Platinum Grey metallic rear frame and swingarm. New M 1000 R is available in Light White non-metallic / M Motorsport and White Aluminium metallic matt paint finishes. Buyers opting for the M Competition Package can also choose Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport.

M Competition Package

BMW also offers an optional M Competition Package, which adds several performance and cosmetic upgrades. This includes M carbon wheels, M carbon body parts, adjustable M rider footrests, M GPS Laptrigger and additional carbon components such as chain guard, tank covers and wind deflector. The package also includes a pillion seat cover and M pillion package, further enhancing the bike’s track-oriented character.

Engine And Performance

Powering the BMW M 1000 R is a 999 cc water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine, derived from the RR superbike platform. The engine delivers 210 hp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,100 rpm. Performance figures are impressive, with the motorcycle capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. Top speed is rated at 280 km/h.

The engine also features BMW ShiftCam technology, which optimises valve timing to improve torque delivery in the low and mid-range while maintaining strong peak power at higher revs. Additional engine components include titanium valves, optimised camshafts and lighter cam followers, all designed to enhance performance and reduce weight.

Electronics And Riding Modes

The new BMW M 1000 R comes equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display with M startup animation and revised rev counter display. It also supports OBD connectivity for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. The motorcycle features multiple riding modes including Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1–3. These modes allow riders to adjust parameters such as throttle response, traction control, engine braking and ABS intervention.

The bike also gets Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with a wheelie control function, supported by a 6-axis sensor system. The traction control system has been revised based on BMW’s RR models to improve performance during aggressive riding and track use. Other features include launch control, pit-lane limiter, cruise control, heated grips, adaptive turning light and a rear USB charging socket.

Warranty And Ownership

BMW Motorrad India offers a standard warranty of three years with unlimited kilometres, with the option to extend coverage up to five years. The motorcycle also comes with 24/7 roadside assistance coverage. With the launch of the new M 1000 R, BMW Motorrad further strengthens its high-performance motorcycle lineup in India, targeting enthusiasts looking for a roadster that combines superbike-level performance with everyday rideability.