New BMW M2 CS India Launch Price Rs 1.66 Crore – 530 HP, 0-100 In 3.8 Sec

BMW India has launched the new M2 CS in the country at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.66 crore. This is the first-ever M2 CS to be introduced in India and will be sold as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) in limited numbers. Positioned as the most performance-focused version of the M2, the CS brings higher power output, reduced weight and track-oriented upgrades.

Aggressive Design With Carbon Elements

On the outside, the M2 CS gets extensive use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) elements. These include a carbon roof, boot lid, mirror caps and a CS-specific rear diffuser. It also gets a ducktail spoiler for improved aerodynamics and stability. The kidney grille features a unique design with larger air intakes, while the rear gets quad exhaust tips in matte black. The car rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged alloy wheels finished in Gold Bronze and comes standard with track tyres.

The chassis has been reworked to match the increased performance, with the suspension lowered by 8 mm and specially tuned springs, dampers and control systems. The Dynamic Stability Control and M Dynamic Mode have also been optimised for track use. The car gets M Compound brakes as standard, while M Carbon ceramic brakes are available as an option.

Motorsport-Inspired Interior

Inside, the M2 CS features a sporty cabin with extensive use of lightweight materials. It gets M Carbon bucket seats, an Alcantara steering wheel with carbon inserts, Merino leather upholstery and a carbon fibre centre console. The cabin also features illuminated CS branding along with ambient lighting. It is equipped with BMW Operating System 8.5, Head-Up Display, Harman Kardon sound system and connected features.

The new M2 CS also gets advanced driving technologies such as multiple drive modes including Track mode, 10-stage M Traction Control, M Drift Analyser and lap timer. Adaptive M suspension comes as standard, offering a balance between everyday usability and track performance.

Performance Tech

Powering the new BMW M2 CS is an upgraded 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder S58 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. It generates 530 hp and 650 Nm of peak torque, which is 50 hp more than the standard M2. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 302 kmph. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The CS version is also around 30 kg lighter than the standard model, aiding overall performance.

The new BMW M2 CS has already set a benchmark on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, completing the 20.8 km circuit in 7 minutes 25.5 seconds. This makes it the fastest compact car on the track, further strengthening BMW M’s reputation in high-performance engineering.

With limited units allocated for India, the new BMW M2 CS targets enthusiasts looking for a focused driving experience. It combines track-ready performance with road usability, making it one of the most hardcore compact performance cars currently on sale in India.