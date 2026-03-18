HomeCar NewsBMWNew BMW M2 CS India Launch Price Rs 1.66 Crore - 530...

New BMW M2 CS India Launch Price Rs 1.66 Crore – 530 HP, 0-100 In 3.8 Sec

Sagar Patel
Sagar Patel
New BMW M2 CS
New BMW M2 CS

BMW India has launched the new M2 CS in the country at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.66 crore. This is the first-ever M2 CS to be introduced in India and will be sold as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) in limited numbers. Positioned as the most performance-focused version of the M2, the CS brings higher power output, reduced weight and track-oriented upgrades.

Aggressive Design With Carbon Elements

On the outside, the M2 CS gets extensive use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) elements. These include a carbon roof, boot lid, mirror caps and a CS-specific rear diffuser. It also gets a ducktail spoiler for improved aerodynamics and stability. The kidney grille features a unique design with larger air intakes, while the rear gets quad exhaust tips in matte black. The car rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged alloy wheels finished in Gold Bronze and comes standard with track tyres.

New BMW M2 CS
New BMW M2 CS

The chassis has been reworked to match the increased performance, with the suspension lowered by 8 mm and specially tuned springs, dampers and control systems. The Dynamic Stability Control and M Dynamic Mode have also been optimised for track use. The car gets M Compound brakes as standard, while M Carbon ceramic brakes are available as an option.

Motorsport-Inspired Interior

Inside, the M2 CS features a sporty cabin with extensive use of lightweight materials. It gets M Carbon bucket seats, an Alcantara steering wheel with carbon inserts, Merino leather upholstery and a carbon fibre centre console. The cabin also features illuminated CS branding along with ambient lighting. It is equipped with BMW Operating System 8.5, Head-Up Display, Harman Kardon sound system and connected features.

New BMW M2 CS
New BMW M2 CS

The new M2 CS also gets advanced driving technologies such as multiple drive modes including Track mode, 10-stage M Traction Control, M Drift Analyser and lap timer. Adaptive M suspension comes as standard, offering a balance between everyday usability and track performance.

New BMW M2 CS
New BMW M2 CS

Performance Tech

Powering the new BMW M2 CS is an upgraded 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder S58 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. It generates 530 hp and 650 Nm of peak torque, which is 50 hp more than the standard M2. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 302 kmph. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The CS version is also around 30 kg lighter than the standard model, aiding overall performance.

The new BMW M2 CS has already set a benchmark on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, completing the 20.8 km circuit in 7 minutes 25.5 seconds. This makes it the fastest compact car on the track, further strengthening BMW M’s reputation in high-performance engineering.

With limited units allocated for India, the new BMW M2 CS targets enthusiasts looking for a focused driving experience. It combines track-ready performance with road usability, making it one of the most hardcore compact performance cars currently on sale in India.

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