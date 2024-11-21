New BMW M5 India Launch Price Rs 1.99 Cr – 727bhp, 1000Nm, 3.5s 0-100

The recently launched Mercedes-Benz C63S E Performance also has comparable performance and pricing to the new BMW M5 with hybrid powertrain

Iconic German luxury performance car manufacturer, BMW, has just launched the new M5 in India. This is the most powerful version of M5 ever launched and draws its power from a Hybrid setup. The launch price BMW Group India has set for all-new M5 is Rs 1.99 Crore (Ex-sh). Because of its Hybrid powertrain, it has gained some weight too.

BMW M5 is offered in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Brooklyn Grey, Fire Red, Carbon Black, Isle of Man Green, Storm Bay, Marina Bay Blue and Frozen Deep Grey exterior colour options along with BMW Individual paintworks option. Full Leather Merino upholstery can be had in Red/Black, Kyalami Orange, Silverstone/Black and Black combinations.

New BMW M5

An M5 is a performance sedan first and a luxury sedan later. So, we have to talk about the powertrain first. Powering the M5 is the legendary M Twin Power Turbo S68 4.4L V8 along with an electric motor. No downsizing strategies with BMW M5, like we saw with the just launched Mercedes-Benz AMG C63S E Performance.

Total system output of BMW M5 is 727 bhp and 1,000 Nm, out of which, the S68 4.4L V8 engine contributes for 585 bhp and 750 Nm. Unlike Merc’s C63S E Performance, new BMW M5 gets a large 18.3 kW battery pack with a claimed pure electric range of (nice) 69 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle).

With M HYBRID powertrain, BMW M5 can sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and to 200 km/h in just 10.9 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h as standard, but it can be taken to 305 km/h with M Driver’s Package. In pure electric mode, BMW M5 can hit a top speed of a respectable 140 km/h.

The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and has a standard xDrive AWD system, channelling the power across all four wheels for optimum traction. But one can choose to drive in 2WD mode, powering rear wheels with DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) turned off and go mental doing donuts in safe environments.

New M HYBRID Powertrain

BMW M5 gets rear-wheel steering as standard too and has adaptive M Suspension. Because of the heavy M HYBRID powertrain, BMW offers M Carbon Exterior Package with a Carbon roof, shaving 30 kg. Mirror caps and rear spoiler are also made of carbon fibre. M Light alloy wheels can go up to 21-inches and the new BMW M5 has M twin exhaust pipes and M compound brakes. M Carbon ceramic brakes can be had as an option.

Exterior design highlights include signature twin headlights, an active BMW kidney grille among others. On the inside, we get curved screens for infotainment and instrumentation running BMW OS 8.5, Bowers & Wilkins sudio system, leather upholstery and others are notable.

Statement from BMW Group India

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “The BMW M5 is the original performance sedan. It’s been considered the sportiest and most dynamic sedan in the world ever since it was launched 40 years ago. If you’re looking for compromise, you’ve come to the wrong place.

The all-new BMW M5 cuts an athletic figure – one that is more expressive than ever before. The seventh generation M5 delivers maximum performance and comes equipped with the latest technology and BMW M engineering, making it the benchmark in the high-performance sedan segment.”