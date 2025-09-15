New BMW S 1000 R Launched At Rs 19.9 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW S 1000 R, the latest iteration of its hyper-naked roadster. The motorcycle will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and bookings are now open at all BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country.

Design and Technology

Priced from Rs 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new S 1000 R arrives with more power, updated features, and multiple customization options. Customers can choose from three colour schemes – Blackstorm Metallic, Style Sport in Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow, and the M package-exclusive Light White Uni/M Motorsport.

The new S 1000 R features redesigned styling with a Splitface LED headlamp, integrated taillight and indicators, and compact roadster proportions. The TFT instrument cluster allows arrow-based navigation via the BMW Motorrad Connectivity App.

Engine and Performance

The motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 170 hp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. Compared to the previous model, power output has been increased by 5 hp.

Standard and Optional Features

Standard equipment includes Headlight Pro with daytime riding lights, Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR), M quick throttle, multiple riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic), Hill Start Control, a 6.5-inch TFT display with connectivity, USB charging socket, ABS Pro, and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).

Customers can further enhance the motorcycle with optional Dynamic, Comfort, or M Sport packages. These include features such as Dynamic Damping Control, cruise control, heated grips, Pro riding modes, M lightweight components, and performance upgrades like the M Endurance chain and GPS Laptrigger.

Ownership and Support

BMW India Financial Services offers flexible finance options and coverage for rider gear and accessories. The S 1000 R is backed by a standard three-year unlimited kilometre warranty, extendable up to five years, along with 24×7 roadside assistance. With this launch, BMW Motorrad aims to strengthen its presence in the performance naked segment in India, targeting enthusiasts who seek a blend of track-ready performance and everyday usability.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “The new BMW S 1000 R is where dynamic roadster design meets the heart of a superbike. It is aggressive, agile, engineered for pure performance and is a machine that is as thrilling as it is to look at. With its bold aesthetics, razor sharp precision and adrenaline packed DNA, the ‘Single R’ is built for those who live for the rush. It is not just a motorcycle – it’s a statement.”