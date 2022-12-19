New BMW S1000RR Vs Rivals – Yamaha R1, CBR 1000RR-R, Panigale, ZX-10R

Even though Yamaha R1, Honda Fireblade and Suzuki GSXR-1000 are not currently offered in India, they rival BMW S1000RR

After the launch of BMW G 310 RR, BMW have now turned towards its flagship litre-class motorcycle that sits in 200 bhp+ category. This is where racing machines like Kawasaki ZX-10R, Aprilia RSV4 1100, Ducati Panigale V4, Yamaha YZF-R1, Honda CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade and Suzuki GSXR-1000 currently party.

We are aware that the latter three motorcycles are currently not on sale in India. But it would be unfair to leave these stalwarts behind just because India doesn’t get them. In global markets, these litre class machines are hugely popular after middle-weight machines. Let’s see how the recently launched BMW S 1000 RR fares.

BMW S1000RR Vs Rivals

Starting with their prices, it is Kawasaki ZX-10R at Rs. 15.99 lakh that absolutely decimates its rivals as it is brought into the country via CKD route while the rest are imports. At Rs. 26.49 lakh, Standard Panigale V4 is more expensive than top-spec BMW S1000RR Pro M Sport which is priced at 24.55 lakh. Top-spec SP2 variant of Ducati Panigale V4 costs a hefty Rs. 40.99 lakh (all prices ex-sh).

Highest displacement among this bunch goes to Italians. RSV4 displaces 1099cc and Panigale displaces 1103cc, while Japs and Germans stick within 1000cc. Outright power award goes to Honda Fireblade with 215 bhp and R1 makes the least power at 194.3 bhp. Both Italians make their power lower in the range of 13,000 RPM. Fireblade makes its excess power at 14,500 RPM.

Torque war is dominated by Aprilia. It makes the highest torque at 125 Nm at 10,500 RPM. That said, Ducati is not far off with 123.4 Nm, but this torque comes in at just 9,500 RPM. Fireblade, on paper, looks the laziest as it makes its 113 Nm torque at 12,500 RPM. All the motorcycles come with a 6-speed gearbox with quick shifters and top speed hovers around 300 km/h mark.

Ducati Panigale V4 has the longest wheelbase at 1469mm and Yamaha R1 has the shortest at 1405mm aiding handling. Suzuki GSXR-1000 and BMW S1000RR are short-rider-friendly with relatively low seat height. Kawasaki ZX-10R is the lightest motorcycle of the bunch weighing in at just 193 kg and RSV4 is the heaviest at 202 kg.

Specs

While all litre-class bikes come with the same front tyre size, S1000RR, RSV4, Panigale V4 and Fireblade offer 200-section rear tyre, while rest come shod with 190-section tyre wrapped to 17” alloy wheels at both front and back. Ducati is the only one offering a 245mm rear disc and the rest of the rivals come with 220mm rear disc. Braking hardware on all motorcycles are handled by flagship equipment by makers like Nissin and Brembo.

BMW S1000RR is the only one that features larger 45mm front adjustable USD forks which are from Marzocchi as opposed to 43mm forks from brands like Ohlins and WP. Some top-spec variants also offer electronically adjustable suspensions as well. Something that BMW misses on. All the motorcycles come packed to the gills with electronic aids to aid performance.

With an almost 18L fuel tank, Aprilia offers the longest track time before refilling. As Kawasaki is locally assembled, it offers a stunning proposition of highest performance for just Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-sh). As to why Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki don’t bring their enthusiast track bikes to India, it is best known to them.