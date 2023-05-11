New BMW X3 M40i Launch Price Rs 86.5 L – 0 to 100 in 4.9s, Top Speed 250 Kmph

The M TwinPower Turbo 3.0L in-line six-cylinder engine on BMW X3 M40i is capable of generating 365 bhp and 500 Nm, mated to an 8-speed AT and X-Drive AWD

After launching X1, latest entrant in BMW’s Indian portfolio is sportiest version of X3. It is BMW X3 M40i. This is an M-Sport version of X3 SUV and not a full-fat M vehicle like an XM SUV is. That said, BMW is offering sporty credentials to back up one of its sportiest mid-size SUV.

It costs Rs. 86.50 lakh (ex-sh). BMW is offering X3 M40i in limited numbers and pricing might change at BMW’s discretion. The company is offering flexible financing solutions, attractive EMI plans and assured buyback options among many. Colour choices include Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire.

BMW X3 M40i Launched In India

In the numbers game, BMW X3 M40i is not left hanging too. For starters, BMW is offering M TwinPower Turbo 3.0L in-line six-cylinder engine, capable of generating 365 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque. Top speed is 250 km/h and the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds flat. The same engine is on offer in BMW M340i as well.

Regulating these performance numbers is an 8-speed Steptronic transmission along with BMW’s X-Drive AWD system. BMW’s M Sport differential gets is electronically lockable and gets ADB (Automatic Differential Brakes) as well. For an impeccable ride, handling and braking, adaptive M suspension, variable sport steering and M Sport brakes are on duty. Active air stream kidney grille, 50:50 weight distribution, and drive modes enhance driving pleasure.

Exterior design elements are typically BMW. In a good way, as BMW M kidney grille is rather tamed in comparison as opposed to the controversial ones found on M3, M4, XM, i7 and the likes. The new LED light signatures in headlights and tail lights strike a modern look. There are gloss black elements on grille, window graphics and roof rails that lend a sporty appeal.

Black chrome exhaust, 20” M Light double spoke 699M alloy wheels, red brake calipers, 245/45-R20 front and 275/40-R20 rear tyres promise optimum traction at varied terrains. Overall design is in sync with other BMW SUVs on sale in India.

Luxurious and Sporty interiors

BMW calls this an M interior and gets carbon fiber bits to a motorsport atmosphere in this sporty SUV. M leather steering, M seat belts and paddle shifters are notable bits. Electrically adjustable seats with memory function, three-zone climate control, panoramic glass roof, dimmable ambient lighting, and electroplated controls add a dash of luxury as well.

There is a large infotainment screen running BMW Operating System 7.0 with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3” digital instrument display, gesture control, a heads-up display, 16 speaker 464W Harman Kardon sound system, a 360-degree camera, and BMW Connected Drive telematic features are present too.