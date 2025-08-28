New BMW X5 SUV Launch Price Rs 1 Cr – 381 bhp, 48V Hybrid System

Renowned German luxury car manufacturer, BMW, has increased its offensive in the country’s luxury SUV segment with the launch of the new X5. This new iteration features both Petrol and Diesel powertrain options with a starting sticker price of Rs 1 Cr (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 1.15 Cr (Ex-sh). Let’s check out the finer details.

New BMW X5 SUV Launch

At the fag end of August 2025, BMW has just launched its newest iteration of X5 SUV in India. There are a total of four variants on offer and all of them get xOffroad package as standard fitment across all variants. Price starts from:

– Rs 1 Cr for X5 xDrive 40i

– Rs 1.02 Cr for X5 xDrive30d

– Rs 1.13 Cr for X5 xDrive40i M Sport Pro

– Rs 1.15 Cr for X5 xDrive30d M Sport Pro (all prices Ex-sh).

This new BMW X5 SUV is launched in India via the CKD route and is locally assembled at the company’s facility in Chennai. Exterior colour options include Brooklyn Grey, Carbon Black, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire. As standard interior colour theme incudes perforated Sensafin upholstery with Décor stitching and Cognac shade.

Upgrading to M Sport variants unlocks BMW Individual extended leather trim ‘Merino’ upholstery with Tartufo | Black and Ivory White | Black combinations. Exterior design highlights with the new model include Matrix Adaptive LED headlights with Blue accents, L-shaped rear tail lights with an X motif, 21-inch alloy wheels and more.

With M Sport package, buyers will be treated to gloss Black elements, M Sport exhaust, M Sport brakes with red painted calipers and other elements. Even on the inside, M Sport package brings piano Black elements on dashboard and M Seat Belts.

Other notable interior features of the new BMW X5 include a progressive design with BMW Widescreen Curved Display with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, comfort seats, quad-zone climate control, Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, exquisite materials and more.

Specs & Powertrain

The new BMW X5 is powered by a 3L 6-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine with a peak output of 381 bhp and 520 Nm on xDrive40i variants. Claimed acceleration figure is 5.4s to reach 0-100 km/h with this engine. Then there is the torquey 3.0L 6-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine with 286 bhp and 650 Nm with an acceleration figure of 6.1 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a stand still. Both powertrains get a 48V mild hybrid setup with a 200 NM electric motor.

Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The standard xOffroad AWD package brings four off-road modes – xSand, xRocks, xGravel and xSnow. The adaptive air suspension, reinforced underbody protection, M Sport Differential, comprehensive ADAS suite and more.