New BSA B65 Scrambler Debuts To Take On Royal Enfield Bear 650

The same 652cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will be employed on the new BSA B65 Scrambler, but it might have a unique character

Looking at Royal Enfield’s massive success with its 650cc portfolio, Classic Legends owned BSA Motorcycles revived the iconic Gold Star 650. This motorcycle was launched in India too, at a starting price of Rs 3 lakh (Ex-sh). Now, BSA unveiled a Scrambler variant of Gold Star 650 at Motorcycle Live 2024 show in Birmingham, UK.

If the words BSA Gold Star 650, Scrambler and Birmingham rang a bell, you have a sharp memory. The company showcased a Scrambler version of Gold Star 650 at Motorcycle Live 2022 show in Birmingham, UK. However, this was more like a concept and a demonstration as it lacked quite a few production parts.

New BSA B65 Scrambler Debuts

The recently showcased B65 Scrambler at Motorcycle Live 2024 show in Birmingham looks more like a production-spec product with all necessary equipment for homologation. It is not yet sure whether BSA has launch intentions with this motorcycle.

You don’t have to be a genius to realise that Gold Star 650 Scrambler is a direct dig at recently launched Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650. Both motorcycles boast impeccable brand heritage and nostalgia. They have similar engine displacement and comparable performance metrics.

As seen in the video by Mindful Motorcyclist, BSA has implemented dual-tone colour combination on fuel tank. This engine is liquid-cooled, but the aesthetic fins around its water jacket get a dual-tone finish for that retro aura. Apart from that, there is a new exhaust which is slightly up-swept.

Other notable elements include a new handlebar with a cross brace, an all-new subframe and a new and sporty tail section. There is a new fully digital instrument cluster that is controlled by improved switchgear, replacing the analogue twin-pod unit on current bike. Side body panels with racing numbers are new as well.

There’s a small front beak now, along with exposed RSU telescopic front forks with fork gaiters. Suspension travel is increased along with ground clearance. 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels are wrapped with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres for that quintessential Scrambler look. The radiator now gets a new grill and BSA is also showcasing a grill for the LED headlights.

Same engine as before?

BSA Gold Star 650 Scrambler will get the same 652cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor offering 45 bhp of peak power and 55 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. There might be some tweaks to this powertrain to suit Scrambler character. Considering the reception of Interceptor Bear 650, BSA might consider launching this soon.